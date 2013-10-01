Volicon Wins STAR Award From Editors of TV Technology Europe

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Oct. 1, 2013 -- The Media Intelligence Platform manufactured by Volicon is the recipient of a 2013 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award given by the editorial staff of TV Technology Europe magazine at IBC2013.

The STAR Award is designed to celebrate and showcase technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editor reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose 25 winners.

"STAR awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," said Mark Hallinger, editor of TV Technology Europe. "This year in particular we also looked for smaller incremental improvements in established products, as these improvements generally reflect a manufacturer responding to customer input, a laudable thing."

"The products selected help advance the industry -- some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products," added Hallinger.

Volicon's Media Intelligence Platform is built on the powerful and unique technology supporting the company's award-winning Observer(R) video monitoring and logging product line. The solution streams live and logged video, complemented by valuable metadata, to any device at any time. With this innovative solution, media companies can leverage video, audio, and data for critical applications in areas ranging from engineering to the executive suite.

The Media Intelligence Platform offers portals tailored to the many different departments at broadcasting facilities. Far more than a logger or monitoring solution, Volicon's Media Intelligence Platform provides functionality that is appropriate not only for engineering and operations, but also for production and promotions, new media, news, sales and traffic, media relations, and executive and legal departments.

The Media Intelligence Platform supports applications including compliance logging, content archiving, content repurposing for new media outlets, competitive analysis, producer and talent evaluation, ad verification and media sales, and executive review of content. Streams may be viewed singly or side by side on desktop and laptop computers, tablets and smartphones, multiviewers, and television monitors (via multicast).

About TV Technology Europe

TV Technology Europe is the region's leading magazine for broadcast technology. The magazine is published by NewBay Media. See www.nbmedia.com.

About Volicon

Volicon provides the broadcast and cable industries with the most efficient, reliable, and cost-effective automated multichannel video content logging and monitoring system for compliance, media analysis, content repurposing, and quality of service. Its Observer(R) real-time digital video monitoring and logging solutions are based on Volicon's patented Virtual Media Network (VMN). VMN is comprised of a multichannel video streaming engine, interactive search, content analytics, and service monitoring and alarming capabilities. Volicon products and services meet the demanding requirements of broadcasters, cable and IPTV service providers, and enterprise and government organizations looking to improve broadcast product quality, enhance video management, and lower costs. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

