Solid State Logic Launches ‘ScreenSound ADR’ at IBC 2012

The World’s First Dedicated End-to-End Solution for ADR has Arrived

AMSTERDAM –Solid State Logic(IBC, Stand 8.D83),the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles, is proud to announce another ground breaking product release with the launch of ScreenSound ADR. Designed to optimize and standardize Automatic Dialogue Replacement for film, foley recording and local language replacement for film and television, ScreenSound ADR is the world’s first end-to-end solution designed to deliver faster and more efficient ADR workflow.

ScreenSound ADR is a turnkey system that combines a suite of integrated software applications providing dialogue spotting and session preparation, session control and management and streamlined audio recording, with an industrial-strength hardware platform including host computer, I/O and Nucleus hardware control surface. At each stage of the ADR process, ScreenSound ADR provides dedicated solutions to streamline preparation, management and production.

ScreenSound ADR is all about efficient workflow. The session preparation stage of the process is handled by SpotShot, a comprehensive take logging, dialogue spotting and session preparation tool. Imported scripts are automatically turned into take lists, and a dedicated interface streamlines the dialogue spotting process with an integrated HD capable video player with full script and annotation text overlay. Take lists can be filtered to show appearances by individual cast members or groups and to calculate word/line count to help plan studio and talent time. SpotShot is a standalone application enabling dialogue spotting to be done away from the ADR studio.

At the heart of ScreenSound ADR is SpotFire, which presents a dedicated session management and automated ADR interface that provides complete control of studio session workflow. SpotFire offers a unique interface that combines a ‘rehearse - record – review’ based transport control panel with a

versatile and customizable Take List that makes viewing, navigating and controlling the recording process simple and efficient. SpotFire relies on SSL’s Soundscape DAW as the underlying platform for recording, editing and mixing with all track arming, transport and recording functions controlled entirely by SpotFire’s dedicated ADR interface. Audio workflow with ScreenSound ADR integrates with how the industry works today. The system imports native .ptf format sessions from Pro Tools and can export finished sessions in native .ptf Pro Tools format.

SpotFire also feeds and controls VisionCue, Screensound ADR’s powerful artist cue system. VisionCue is a fully integrated multi-screen HD video player with a completely customizable scrolling script, annotation, graphic timeline cue and count in overlay. VisionCue can natively play a huge range of video formats all the way up to Pro Res and Avid dnxhd without the need for transcoding and the system supports BlackMagic Design video interfaces.

ScreenSound ADR is a turnkey hardware based system: The multi-award winning SSL Nucleus hardware control surface delivers uniquely customizable hands-on control for accelerated operation (Nucleus also provides 2 x SSL SuperAnalogue™ mic pre’s). SSL’s Alpha-Link audio converters offer versatile and scalable I/O options to cater for recording and monitoring with the SSL MX4 software mixer environment providing a standard mixer templates and open architecture routing flexibility. The assurance of a fully tested SSL certified PCsystem completes a truly unique end-to-end solution to speed up your production workflow.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.