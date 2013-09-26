Visual Unity Adds Another Prestigious Award To Its Burgeoning Trophy Cabinet

Leading OTT solutions provider Visual Unity has another trophy to add to its growing collection after achieving Bronze status at the ConnectedWorld.TV 2013 Awards, which took place at IBC 2013 in Amsterdam on September 16th.

Tomas Petru, CEO of Visual Unity, says: “Winning last year’s ConnectedWorld.TV Award for the Best Use of Online Video by a Non-Broadcaster was a highlight for Visual Unity and we are equally delighted to be represented among this year’s winners. This is the third time Visual Unity has been recognised by the ConnectedWorld.TV judges as we were also shortlisted in 2011 for our deployment of vuMedia™ at Czech TV’s online service, iVysliani.”

This year’s award in the Best Online Content Service category recognised Visual Unity’s platform delivery, enabling leading betting company Tipsport to deliver live Ice Hockey streaming throughout the hugely popular Ice Hockey Extra League in the Czech Republic.

As major sponsors of the League, Tipsport holds a solid position in the market with a 45% market share of betting transactions, in addition to their activities as a sports broadcaster. Serving over 1,000 affiliates across the country, 70% of which are sports bars equipped with high definition (HD) screens, Tipsport offers fans the possibility to watch, socialize, and bet at the same time.

Since 2011, Visual Unity has worked with Tipsport to help the company maximize its strong ice hockey fan base and up-sell live betting. Visual Unity has delivered a custom solution that combines live streaming and betting across multiple screens. With this platform, Tipsport can now stream in excess of 450 matches per season to any device (television, computer, mobile, tablet etc). Visual Unity has also designed and installed an IPTV solution for Tipsport’s betting affiliates so that sports bars across the Czech Republic can integrate seamlessly with Tipsport’s betting system while accessing live streaming of all Ice Hockey Extra League matches.

“Ice Hockey is the number one sport in the Czech Republic and fans meticulously follow their favourite teams,” adds Gabriel Dusil, Visual Unity’s Senior VP of Marketing and Corporate Strategy. “By using live streaming, Tipsport give fans the opportunity to watch their favourite matches that are not been broadcast on national television and to bet online while watching on their multiscreen device of choice. Offering complete coverage of the League has helped Tipsport reach new audiences and increase their revenue.”

Jan Cumpelik, Marketing Director at Tipsport, adds: “This project has fulfilled and exceeded the expectations of Tipsport’s business goals. Betting registrations are growing by the thousands each year, while live betting is exhibiting a similar trend. These results show that the future of betting is integral to the real-time viewing of live sports. We are happy that Visual Unity is such a reliable partner to provide us with this complete solution.”

