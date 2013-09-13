Riedel Showcases First Integrated AVB Control Panel for Artist Digital Matrix Intercom at IBC2013

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 13, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that the company will showcase its new CPX-AVB expansion card for the Riedel Artist 1100 series control panels at IBC2013. The CPX-AVB provides the next generation of AVB interfacing for Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom control panels.

The CPX-AVB is a dedicated card that fits in the expansion slot of the Artist 1100 series OLED control panels. The card turns the control panel into an AVB-enabled device, in turn making the panel's ports available within the entire AVB network. The expansion card converts two Artist ports to the AVB network and vice versa.

Riedel is the first company to provide a fully integrated solution for establishing digital matrix intercom keypanel connections over AVB infrastructures. Following installation of the CPX-AVB card, the control panel's functionality is the same as before, simply expanded with AVB connectivity.

To enable further signal integration, Riedel offers a comprehensive suite of AVB-enabled interfaces for its Artist intercom platform. In addition to the existing Connect AVB x8 panel interface, the new Connect AVB C8 offers eight AES connections on BNC. The device supports both bidirectional AES for intercom panels and unidirectional transport for broadcast AES.

Riedel's new Connect AVB A8 provides eight analog inputs and outputs on RJ45 connectors. Riedel's AVB Manager offers full AVB network management and features system-wide control of all AVB components.

