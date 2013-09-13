Mosart Extends Utility of Mosart(R) Automation System in the Field and Studio With New Tablet App

BERGEN, Norway -- Sept. 13, 2013 -- Mosart Medialab today announced the release of a Mosart(R) Cue Cards app that enables authorized tablet users working anywhere to review a current news rundown along with the script, a countdown timer for any given story, related instructions, and live chat messages. Providing convenient mobile teleprompter functionality with real-time rundown details, the new app helps field reporters prepare for their live remotes and tells local and remote editors just how much time they have to finish and deliver a story. In the studio, the app frees news anchors, talk show hosts, and other in-studio staff from the teleprompter or fixed workstation.

"Field reporters and editors need to know what's going on in the newsroom. Our new tablet app supplies this information instantly, providing real-time awareness that enables greater readiness and confidence in bringing stories to air," said Mads Grønbæk, system architect at Mosart Medialab. "Valuable across news operations, the app gives users flexible, convenient access to the information they need to create a fluid and engaging on-air product."

Mosart automation simplifies the many control tasks within the news production chain, giving operators efficient control and freeing specialized staff members to focus on enhancing the overall look and feel of the broadcast. The new tablet app from Mosart further simplifies and streamlines operations by giving users critical details, including the up-to-date rundown, the script, the amount of time before a story is scheduled to go live, how long the story will be on air, and other messages related to the program.

In the broadcast studio, the app allows for greater mobility and flexibility in presenting news and entertainment content. In the edit suite, an editor can keep tabs on the progress of the newscast and how much time remains before an edit must be completed. With a simple tap to a rundown list, the app user can select and view the story script, countdown time, run time, and instructions. Navigation between rundown elements or through a story script is as simple as a swipe across the tablet screen.

"Mosart Automation was created by former news directors and reporters who wanted to build a smarter solution for bringing quality news to air," added Grønbæk. "The new Mosart Cue Cards app is no different. Developed by former news professionals, it offers a significant jump in the shared awareness and intelligence behind live news production."

Further information about Mosart Medialab and its products is available at www.mosart.no or by phone at +47 55 90 80 70.

About Mosart

Mosart Medialab (www.mosart.no) develops and markets the Mosart(R) automation system for news, sports, weather, and live broadcasting applications. As part of the cluster of technology spin-offs originating from TV 2 Norway, including Vizrt, StormGeo, Vimond, and Wolftech, Mosart Medialab was conceived in 2002 by professional news directors, producers, and editors. Mosart automation has been continuously developed since that time, meeting the highest demands of live production and becoming the only fully open system in its class. Mosart is used by major broadcasters for prime-time shows and 24/7 news and sport operations, and it has become Europe's market leader in studio automation. ARD, BBC, CME, DR, Global TV, Al Jazerra, N24, NRK, SKY, SVT, TV2 Denmark, TV5 Monde, and YLE are a few of its customers. Mosart Medialab today operates from Norway, the United States, and Australia.

