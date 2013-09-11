Anton/Bauer Portable Solutions to Power Business Partner Stands During IBC 2013

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 11, 2013-Anton/Bauer®, part Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video, film and healthcare technology industries, is pleased to announce that its products will power gear in several manufacturer stands during the 2013 IBC Show. Attendees will find Anton/Bauer’s Cine VCLX, DIONIC® HC and DIONIC HCX batteries, Gold Mount® power solutions, the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System and Gold Spectrum™ Wireless Series,as well as additional power supplies, at various stands.

“We look forward to IBC each year as it gives us the opportunity to share the latest solutions that Anton/Bauer has to offer with our friends in the international broadcast community,” says Chris O’Neill, vice president of product management and marketing, Anton/Bauer. “We work closely with the industry’s top camera makers to offer our customers the most innovative and applicable power solutions for the latest cameras available. We are honored to have our products in use at various manufacturers’ stands, further reinforcing our commitment to the broadcast industry and beyond.”

The following is a lineup of where IBC 2013 attendees can find Anton/Bauer products at this year’s show:

Alphatron (Stand 11.C36): Gold Mount power solutions

ARRI (Stand 11.G30 and Stand 11.F21): DIONIC HC, HCX and CINE VCLX batteries

Cmotion (Stand 11.G42): Gold Spectrum Wireless Series

Cogent (Stand 6.C28a): CINE VCLX and Gold Mount power solutions

IMT (Stand 1.D40): Gold Spectrum Wireless Series and Gold Mount power solutions

Panasonic (Stand 9.C45 and Stand 9.D40): Gold Mount, DIONIC HC, Tandem 150 and additional power supplies

Transvideo (Stand 11.F31):Gold Mount power solutions

DIONICHC and DIONIC HCX

Part of the company’s Logic Series® of batteries, the DIONIC HC offers 91Wh and is suitable for powering high-current applications in a lightweight package. In addition, the DIONIC HCX is a 124Wh capacity battery with the ability to sustain a 10-amp draw, and run a 40-watt camera with a 20-watt light for two hours. Transported conveniently as carry-on luggage without restrictions, the DIONIC HC and DIONIC HCX are the perfect batteries for shooting on location. An enhanced RealTime® display indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously. The display incorporates readouts of hours, minutes and remaining capacity, making battery change decisions quick and easy for ENG production.

CINE VCLX

Honored earlier this year with a Scientific and Engineering Awardfrom the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (A.M.P.A.S®), Anton/Bauer’s CINE VCLXprovides ultimate power performance, extended run-times and flexibility for cinema professionals. Solving a common production dilemma, the CINE VCLX series allows users to power cameras and supplementary equipment, such as lighting, required for production. Thanks to the safety and high-power-draw performance of the battery’s Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) cell chemistry technology; this one solution can handle the specific needs of 24V film, 14V video and 28V digital cinema equipment, plus all accessories.Anton/Bauer CINE batteries also feature a RealTime® LCD that accurately displays remaining run-time and a visual LED warning indicator, which is activated when 15 minutes of run-time remain.

Anton/Bauer Gold Spectrum Wireless Series

A collaboration between Anton/Bauer and Vitec Group sister company Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), Anton/Bauer’s Gold Spectrum Wireless Series is comprised of the AB-HDRF Kit, AB-HDTX transmitter, AB-HDRX dual-diversity COFDM receiver and/or AB Direct VU handheld receiver/monitor. Thanks to the size of each component, the series is an ideal solution for reality TV, ENG/EFP, OB and live event coverage.

