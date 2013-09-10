Olympus Announces New Flagship OM-D E-M1 Camera - Available for Pre-Order at Adorama

Re-imagined. Redesigned. Revolutionized. OM-D E-M1 is the new flagship, creative Micro Four-Thirds camera system featuring 16MP Live MOS Image Sensor, Olympus FAST system, and New TruePic VII Image Processor

New York, NY— September 10, 2013 — Olympus today announced an exciting new flagship camera, the OM-D E-M1, available now for pre-order from leading camera and electronics retailer Adorama (http://www.adorama.com/results/olympus-flagships). This revolutionary mirrorless, interchangeable lens compact camera features a dust, splash and freeze-proof magnesium alloy body construction, 16MP Live MOS Image Sensor, dual phase/contrast autofocus, in-body five-axis image stabilization, and an intuitive control layout with customizable direct control buttons, offering an extraordinary photographic experience for professionals and serious photo enthusiasts alike.

Engineered to ensure photographers never miss a shot, OM-D E-M1 boasts the powerful new 16MP Live MOS Image Sensor and Dual Autofocus — combining Contrast and on-chip Phase Detection AF. Adding to its outstanding technical capabilities, EM-1 is the first OM camera to offer an X-Sync socket mechanical shutter release, 60-1/8000 second plus bulb and "Life Time" modes burst rate up to 10fps.

The new OM-D E-M1 comes equipped with built-in Wi-Fi capabilities. Photographers can use the Olympus Image Share (O.I. Share) application to easily share images or a mobile device, such as smartphone or tablet, to control AF and shutter. Data obtained with a mobile device can be added to images.

The E-M1’s in-camera creativity features 12 Art Filters, HD Movie, Interval Shooting, Time-lapse photography and more. Normal, everyday scenes can be enhanced in various ways with new features, such as Color Creator and HDR Shooting, allowing photographers to have even more ways to expand artistic possibilities.

Surrounded by a “system” of lenses and accessories, photographers can choose from 32 Olympus lenses and 57 lenses from all of the Micro Four-Thirds consortium members. Photographers will also find an assortment of new accessories including a new battery grip, wirelessly controlled flashes and more.

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Feature Highlights At a Glance:

·NEW 16MP Live MOS Image Sensor Dual Phase and Contrast AF

With the new 16 MP Live MOS Image Sensor, the OM-D E-M1 automatically switches between Contrast Detection AF or Phase Detection AF to deliver blazing fast autofocus speeds — no matter which Olympus Zuiko lens is used. All lenses — from the super-quiet MSC Micro Four-Thirds lenses to the renowned SWD Four-Thirds lenses - work seamlessly and to their full potential when paired with the OM-D E-M1.





·The exclusive Olympus FAST (Frequency Acceleration Sensor Technology)

AF System focuses at an astonishing speed and offers 37 separate focus areas in on-chip phase detection mode and 81 areas in contrast detection, spread over the image area. Four different AF area sizes can be selected, the smallest of which makes pin-point AF accuracy possible on the smallest of macro subjects. Selectable 3x3 groups within the 81 areas in contract detection are especially effective when you need to match the AF area pattern to a particular subject. With a time lag of only 0.044 seconds, instant photo opportunities won’t get away while tracking incredibly fast subjects. And with Super Spot AF, this enables selection of an even smaller AF point area where pinpoint AF is possible for accurate focusing on very small subjects. This is particularly helpful for specifying a focus location in a small area, such as during macro shooting.





·NEW TruePic VII Image Processor for performance and function speed

The heart of the OM-D E-M1 is the new TruePic VII image processor designed for maximum performance and function speed. It uses information communicated from the lens (such as aperture value and lens optical characteristics) to optimize the final image.





·1/8000s Mechanical Shutter

The OM-D E-M1 has a 1/8000 second high-speed mechanical shutter, allowing photographers to freeze quick-moving action without blurring. Use prime lenses at their maximum aperture to capture beautifully defocused background images in bright daylight.





·10fps Sequential Shooting

High-speed sequential shooting as fast as 10fps can be accomplished when using the Tracking AF (C-AF+Tr), which works in tandem with the Autofocus to follow a subject. 6fps in C-AF.

Pricing and Availability

The Olympus OM-D EM-1 is available for pre-order at Adorama (http://www.adorama.com/results/olympus-flagships) for 1,399 USD (camera body only). Orders are filled on a first-come first serve basis. Credit cards are not charged until the OM-D EM-1 is shipped.

