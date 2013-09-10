New Aframe Logger Transforms Laborious Video Logging Processes to be Fast, Accurate and Convenient, Using the Power of the Cloud

IBC 2013, AMSTERDAM September 10, 2013 – –Aframe, whose cloud video production and asset management platform accelerates professional video workflows, today debuted Aframe Logger, a new capability for broadcasters and video production professionals that makes it far faster and easier to log footage and make video content searchable. As a cloud-based solution, Aframe Logger is available anywhere and anytime from any laptop or desktop – and doesn’t tie the user down to a certain post facility or edit suite.

For years professional video production teams have struggled for efficient ways to “tag” or enter metadata about footage so later they can find just the right moment to use in the edit. Tagging services such as Aframe’s have been available, yet some teams prefer to handle logging themselves.

Aframe Logger transforms the once-onerous task of logging footage into a simple, fast and convenient effort that vastly speeds the transition from shoot to edit. It enables production teams to find that needle in a haystack moment, without the pain typically associated with the logging function. Users add log notes to clips within a project using an interface designed to reflect existing post production practices, so minimal training is required. Once the information has been entered, it becomes viewable to anyone on the project team. In minutes, teams can create a more efficient archive with logs that are fully searchable and exportable into an NLE – far faster than working in Word or Excel.

With Aframe Logger, teams can:

Select specific Logger users, who can be sent sets of clips for logging

Input Shot and Sync information against a specific timecode range, using In and Out points to designate points of interests

Take advantage of simple shortcut key strokes to save time and hassle

Search and filter specific logs notes in their Aframe project

Pull log metadata into a favoured NLE for vastly reduced editing time with Aframe Edit Flow®

Reduce expensive edit suite time or purchases of larger, more complex software



“While Aframe Logger can be used in any genre, it’s especially useful for productions that must log a lot of footage quickly – factual, reality, and documentaries. It’s also great for logging sports and news footage for archive,” said David Peto, Aframe’s CEO. “We’re delighted to extend the value of our core cloud video production and asset management platform to be of even greater time-saving value to the broadcast community.”

Aframe will provide continuous live demos of Aframe Logger at IBC 2013 in Aframe’s booth, in Hall 9, stand B13. Attendees also can hear of Logger’s benefits at the SVG Europe Sports Production Summit’s Cloud panel on Thursday, September 12 at 17:00 local time; and at the IBC Workflow Solutions pavilion on Saturday, September 14 at 10 am and on Sunday September 15 at 10 am.



About Aframe

Aframe is a cloud video production and asset management system with capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging. Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe to organize and streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s cloud, securely store it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media – retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide logging services that makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip.

Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting documentation. For more information visit www.aframe.com.



MEDIA CONTACTS:

UK: Simon Gannon, Aframe Head of Marketing, simon@aframe.com +44 020 3362 9820 / +44 0773 459 2428

US: Mary Kae Marinac, PR Representative for Aframe, mkm@mkmarinac.com, +1 978-685-3136