Snell's Mike Knee Wins IBC2013 Best Conference Paper Award

READING, U.K. -- Sept. 6, 2013 -- Snell today announced that Mike Knee, one of the company's consultant engineers for research and development, has once again received the IBC2013 Best Conference Paper award. As the first person ever to win the award twice, Knee will present his technical paper, "New-Generation Scalable Motion Processing From Mobile to 4K and Beyond," at IBC2013 in Amsterdam on Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m. He previously won the Best Paper award in 2008.

"To begin with, the competition to get a paper accepted for IBC is incredibly intense -- and only those who present a clear and compelling description of cutting-edge technology even make it onto the program," said Robert Rowe, Snell's chief technology officer. "For Mike's paper to not only be accepted, but to be chosen as the best of the best for the second time, really speaks to his technical expertise and ability to clearly articulate Snell's vision for the next generation of motion processing technology."

Knee's paper describes cutting-edge algorithms for motion-compensated processing to meet today's requirements for very high quality, artifact-free conversion in resolution and frame rate in both live TV and file-based operations. The paper also discusses how to achieve a balance across the range of processing complexity and performance, showing how the trade-offs can be managed gracefully and optimally.

"It's a great honor to receive the IBC Best Paper award once again," said Knee. "I'm proud of the work that the Snell research team is doing into motion-compensated processing to support the improvements in gray-scale resolution, colorimetry and 3D, the higher frame rates needed to support 4k and beyond as well as today's wide range of mobile display devices."

"Mike's novel and entertaining paper asks some fundamental questions which expose the limitations of current motion processing when applied across the variety of resolutions found in today's media images," said Dr. Nick Lodge, Chairman of IBC's Technical Papers Committee. "Using his experience and an almost philosophical approach, he has cleverly devised a superior new algorithm which is both scalable and optimized for software implementation."

