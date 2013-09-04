Sony Announces First Lens-Style Cameras for Mobile Devices & Waterproof HD POV Camcorder – Available for Pre-Order at Adorama

Sony offers two models of the innovative new cameras �� DSC-QX10 and DSC-QX100 – and a hands-free POV camcorder – HDR-AS30V – that shoot high quality still photos and 1080p HD video; leading camera retailer Adorama is one of the first to sell these new Sony cameras, available for pre-order today.



New York, NY – September 4, 2013 – Sony’s innovative lens-style cameras and new hands-free, remote control-enabled high definition POV camcorder are available today for pre-order at Adorama.com (http://www.adorama.com), one of the first retailers to offer the cameras. A breakthrough in camera engineering, Sony’s new Smartphone Attachable Lens Cameras are the first of their kind. What appear, at first glance, to be everyday lenses are actually lens-sensor combination cameras, capable of capturing both still image and video. These innovative cameras synch to smartphones or tablets via Sony’s free PlayMemories app, to turn your iOS or Android device into a viewfinder for the cameras.



Leveraging NFC/Wi-Fi technology, the PlayMemories app turns a mobile device into a viewfinder for the camera. Photographers can see their subjects on the mobile device’s LCD screen and capture images by using controls located on the camera or on the mobile device. Both cameras come with a clip to hold them securely to a smartphone, but they do not need to be physically attached to a device to be operated, offering unlimited potential in recording video or still images. Both cameras offer outstanding image quality and zoom features with the ability to save images directly to a microSD card or mobile device.



The Sony DSC-QX10 Smartphone Attachable Lens Camera has an Exmor R® 18 megapixel sensor and Optical SteadyShot™ image stabilization, which provides significant clarity when handholding the camera. Its 10x zoom is the 35mm equivalent to 25-250mm, and it records video at 1080p and 30 frames per second, producing MP4, 12Mbps files that are great for sharing on the web.



Sony’s DSC-QX100 Digital Still Camera is the world’s first pro-grade lens and sensor combination camera that clips to a smartphone. Using the same sensor as found in the Sony RX100, the QX100’s one-inch sensor will capture high-resolution, high quality 20.1 megapixel images that will even have low-light images looking impeccable. The camera features a bright, f/1.8 Carl Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* lens and has optical magnification of 3.6x – the 35mm equivalent to 28-100mm. Images from the QX100 are crystal clear thanks to Optical SteadyShot™ image stabilization, which works in both still photo and movie-active mode. Movies are recorded as 1080p at 30 frames per second, as 12Mbps, MP4 files.



The Sony HDR-AS30V is a new, hands-free, point-of-view camera that’s perfect for people with active lifestyles who want to share their favorite activities or prove themselves when they tackle tough terrains. The camera comes with a waterproof case down to nearly 200 feet to capture every adventure one takes. Shoot shake-free with Sony’s SteadyShot™ image stabilization and enjoy Wi-Fi connectivity with NFC technology that lets users remotely control, view and transfer images with a smartphone or tablet. GPS maps location and speed while recording in full HD 1080/60p or a choice of other resolutions, even 4x slow motion.



The AS30V also comes with a rechargeable battery pack, for on-the-go power, and records MP4 video files to either Memory Stick Micro™ cards or microSD, SDHC or SDXC cards. Still images are captured as 11.9 megapixel JPG files with 16:9 aspect ratio.



The first retailer to get a sneak preview of these brand new cameras, Adorama’s team of experts have developed a review article, available now for your reading pleasure at the Adorama Learning Center (read here). Watch the first Sony DSC-QX10 product overview video here for more information on these industry-leading compact cameras.



