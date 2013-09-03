VISOM DIGITAL SUPPLIES STUDIO TECHNOLOGIES’ IFB PLUS SERIES TO MAJOR BRAZILIAN BROADCASTERS

Visom Digital, a production sales company with a studio division specializing in recording, mixing, post-production film with Foley, ADR, Dubbing, SFX and pre- mixes of stems capabilities, and a systems sales, integration and technical support division, has recently placed Studio Technologies’IFB Plus SeriesInterruptible Foldback System with major Brazilian broadcasters to enhance communication flow for OB trucks. Consisting of the Model 2A Central Controller, the Model 22 and Model 24 Access Stations, as well as the Model 32A and Model 33A Talent Amplifiers, the IFB Plus Series brings talent cuing to the next level, allowing reporters and other on-air talent to receive program audio along with audio cues from production personnel.

“The Studio Technologies IFB Plus Series delivers ultra-reliable, high-quality performance to the director, producer or other production associate in need of crystal clear, easy-to-use IFB communication with on-air talent and camera operators,” says Paulo Campos, sales manager for Visom Digital. “The mission of Visom Digital is to work with our clients to understand their particular production needs and, from there, make informed choices of equipment that will best suit those needs. We have successfully placed the IFB Series with a number of major players in the Brazilian broadcast market with great results. With the Studio Technologies IFB unit, our clients have exactly the right tool to accomplish this all-important production communications link.”

The heart of the IFB Plus Series is the Model 2A Central Controller. This one rack-space unit offers a wide range of features particularly optimized for mobile applications. These include two independent IFB channels, an internal interrupt microphone and four program inputs. Two telephone interfaces allow direct connection to telephone lines or standard audio signals. The telephone interfaces can be used to receive and send IFB audio.

Mobile IFB applications present increased challenges as the number and variety of program sources, interrupt sources, and configuration possibilities quickly multiply. Program audio can come from many avenues including off-air receivers, 2-way radios, telephone lines, satellite receivers and cell phones, for example. Interrupt audio (talent cues) may be received with the program material connected via telephone lines or may need to come from the mobile unit itself. The ability to provide IFB audio to a number of destinations is also required. These include talent "beltpack" amplifiers, transmitters used with wireless receivers, and intercom systems. This is where the IFB Plus Series shines.

“IFB Plus delivers all the capabilities necessary to handle even the most complex field operations, taking the technical worry away from this aspect of production workflow,” states Campos. “Now that our clients have a successful experience with Studio Technologies equipment, we are planning to showcase other products that the company makes because their products, like the IFB Plus, work well and solve problems. It doesn’t get better than that.”

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. The company was founded in 1978 with a commitment to design and manufacture dependable, individualized solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader that has never wavered from its individualized design pledge. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, broadcast support, mobile broadcast, intercom and IFB, announcer consoles, loudspeaker monitor control systems and sound pressure level monitor systems. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.comor call 847.676.9177.