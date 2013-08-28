KRK Systems Releases ROKIT G3 Studio Monitors

Latest Versions Feature an Optimized Waveguide, Extended Tweeter Response and Upgraded Amplifier

KRK Systems, a Gibson Pro Audio Brand, announces its highly anticipated ROKIT Generation 3 Studio Monitors (ROKIT G3). Available in five-inch, six-inch and eight-inch options, this new line of two-way active monitors features multiple innovative upgrades that elevate KRK’s already legendary performance.

“This latest generation is a natural evolution of the company’s design philosophy: deliver natural, balanced spectral response, with low distortion and superior imaging,” says Gus Jursch, Director of Operations for Gibson Pro Audio. “We designed the ROKIT G3 line not just to the highest sonic standards, but to achieve a level of versatility that allows all users take their mixes to the next level, regardless of musical context. High and low frequency amplifier adjustments allow tailoring the monitor to taste, as well as provide a better ‘fit’ to individual room acoustics; the extended, accurate high and low frequency response results in mixes that translate over a wide variety of playback systems. What’s more, the new line maintains the ROKIT reputation as being ideal for a wide range of users, from those starting out in desktop recording to pro-level mixing and mastering engineers.”

As with all KRK monitors, the ROKIT G3 features a lightweight yellow composite woofer that achieves outstanding dynamics. Many monitor manufacturers compromise the midrange frequencies to hype the bass, but the KRK ROKIT G3’s unique tuning process that treats the woofer, cabinet and port as a single, integrated whole provides extreme vocal clarity with extended bass response. Additionally, an ingenious, re-designed radius cabinet baffle minimizes diffraction.

The ROKITs’ reliable, analog, bi-amped, class A/B amplifier has also been enhanced to maximize headroom while retaining minimal distortion. Unlike monitors that distort at higher SPLs, KRK monitors are engineered to deliver clean, accurate sound at any volume level—the high frequencies are crisp, clean and devoid of harshness, which complements the precision midrange and accurate, yet highly satisfying, bass.

Each monitor in the ROKIT G3 line features an upgraded one-inch silk-dome tweeter that provides response up to 35kHz, coupled with KRK’s optimized, proprietary waveguide technology for superior stereo imaging.

Introduced in 2003, KRK’s ROKIT Two-Way Active Studio Monitors have been the professional monitoring choice for mixing and mastering hit records around the globe, selling more than one million systems to date. The third-generation ROKIT 5, ROKIT 6 and ROKIT 8 continue that tradition of quality, innovation, and accuracy.

The KRK ROKIT G3 line ships worldwide on September 1, 2013. For more information about the KRK ROKIT G3 line, visit the product webpage at http://www.krksys.com/krk-studio-monitor-speakers/rokit/rokit-5.html.

About KRK Systems

Over the past two decades, KRK Systems, a Gibson Brand, has become synonymous with quality design and unparalleled performance in the world of studio monitors, subwoofers and headphones. And because KRK has remained true to its mission of providing accurate and reliable studio monitors, as well as developed products that fit its customer’s needs like a glove, the company occupies the industry’s #1 position for studio monitors. With four series of monitoring systems (both passive and active, in a variety of sizes), KRK offers products that meet the diverse needs of home studios, professional studios, and audiophiles. For more information, visit us at www.krksys.com.

About Gibson Guitar and Gibson Brands

Gibson Brands, one the fastest-growing companies in the Music and Sound industries, was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN. Gibson Brands is a global leader in musical instruments, consumer audio, and professional audio, and is dedicated to bringing the finest experiences by offering exceptional product with world-recognized brands. Gibson has a portfolio of over 100 well-recognized brand names starting with the number one guitar brand, Gibson. Other brands include: Epiphone, Dobro, Valley Arts, Kramer, Steinberger, Tobias, Slingerland, Maestro, Baldwin, Hamilton, Chickering and Wurlitzer. Audio brands include: KRK Systems, TASCAM, Cerwin-Vega!, Stanton, Onkyo, Integra, TEAC and Esoteric. All Gibson Brands are dedicated to innovation, prestige and improving the quality of life of our customers.