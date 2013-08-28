Digital Rapids StreamZ Live Encoders Power Streaming in the Studio and On the Road for nobeo

Production services provider relies on award-winning live encoders in-house and in the new @-car production vehicle

August 28, 2013 -- Passfield, United Kingdom: Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- announced today that German production services provider nobeo GmbH has deployed Digital Rapids' StreamZ Live adaptive streaming encoders for live streaming production both within nobeo's studios and in the field with nobeo's new @-car compact production vehicle.

Based in Hurth, Germany, nobeo provides studio production, outside production and post production services, including a fleet of mobile control units and HD outside broadcasting vans. With the development of the new @-car compact production vehicle, nobeo also offers high-quality broadcasting for event and business TV plus live online streaming.

One StreamZ Live encoder is deployed in the @-car for live productions from the field, with additional StreamZ Live units in nobeo's dedicated Internet TV studios for producing live online shows. The encoders transform live high definition source feeds into multiple output streams in a variety of resolutions, bit rates and formats for live OTT delivery as well as creating VoD assets. The most recent systems were acquired through Digital Rapids reseller sono.

"The Digital Rapids systems meet our expectations perfectly and are straightforward to use. In live situations in particular, it is extremely important to be able to rely on the technical components fully and entirely," said Guido Amann, CTO at nobeo GmbH. "Alongside the technological benefits, it is worth highlighting the excellent support we have received. We wish more products were like this -- being simple to use and accompanied by excellent support from the manufacturer."

"A rapidly growing number of outside broadcast service providers are capitalising on the audience-expanding opportunities of multiscreen delivery and producing dedicated online and mobile experiences directly in the field," said Clive Vickery, Managing Director, EMEA and Asia at Digital Rapids. "The unmatched flexibility, comprehensive feature set and robust reliability of our StreamZ Live encoders make them ideal for meeting the rigorous demands of live on-site production environments, and we're pleased that nobeo has chosen our solutions for their operations both in-studio and in the field."

StreamZ Live encoders provide superior quality, outstanding reliability and flexible, multiscreen output format support for audience-expanding live streaming applications. Powering applications from online and mobile video to over-the-top (OTT) services and IPTV, StreamZ Live's rich output capabilities and adaptive streaming support are ideal for capitalising on today's lucrative multi-screen content distribution opportunities, allowing content and rights owners to reach viewers on devices from tablets and mobile phones to game consoles, PCs and 'smart' TVs.

