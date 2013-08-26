Clear-Com® Unveils Further Enhancements to Its Tempest Digital Wireless Intercoms at IBC 2013

Recent Updates Include Tempest2400 Roaming and Remote Line Extender

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 26, 2013 -Clear-Com® announces further enhancements to its Tempest Digital Wireless Intercoms at IBC 2013 (Stand 10.D29). Included among the latest offerings is a new CCT-RT-EXRemote Line Extender for the Tempest CCT-RT transceiver as well as Tempest2400 Seamless Roaming features.

Being shown for the first time at IBC, the new Tempest CCT-RT-EXRemote Transceiver Line Extender is used to increase the maximum distance between a Tempest BaseStation and the Remote Antenna Transceiver. The CCT-RT-EX expands the distance of a BaseStation signal to a remote antenna by as much as 914 metres (3,000 feet) with one Line Extender or 609 metres (2,000 feet) per Line Extender if using more than one Line Extender. A total of three Line Extenders can be connected to provide total coverage of up to 2286 metres (7,500 feet). These solutions further enhance the system’s application for users requiring ultra-portable wireless communications in RF-rich environments.

Additionally, Clear-Com will also show the Tempest2400 Seamless Roaming features, which allow Tempest2400 BeltStation users to move freely between as many as 16 different BaseStations (coverage areas or zones). This provides users with continuous wireless coverage without the need to reconnect to the BaseStation in each zone, allowing broadcast professionals to focus on critical production cues rather than on the settings of their wireless BeltStations. This is useful throughout large venues separated by large distances, such as multi-studio broadcast complexes and sports arenas, or to help overcome RF signal barriers. With Tempest’s Seamless Roaming, BeltStations function as they normally do while roaming and there is no interruption of the signal because the BeltStations automatically switch from one BaseStation connection to another. Both Seamless Roaming and manual iSelect Roaming are available to accommodate virtually every application need.

