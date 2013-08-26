RTW Names Martin Leuenberg Head of Sales

Leuenberg Will Oversee and Develop New Sales Strategies for the Company

COLOGNE, GERMANY, 26 AUGUST, 2013 ─ RTW,a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to announce the promotion of Martin Leuenberg to head of sales, effective immediately. Leuenberg, who will continue to work out of the company’s headquarters in Cologne, first joined RTW in September 2011 as the company’s sales manager for Central Europe. He will draw upon his extensive sales and engineering background to manage the strategic reorganization of RTW’s sales department.

“Martin has played an instrumental role in the successful development of RTW products in Central Europe, and we are confident he will continue to do the same in his new role, leading the sales teams in all regions,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “Martin’s extensive experience in both the pro audio and broadcast markets, coupled with his comprehensive knowledge of loudness issues and standards, makes him a great fit for this position.”

In addition to spearheading the reorganization of RTW’s sales team, Leuenberg will put into place strategies that will further support the company’s customer needs as well as set new structures for market growth.

“RTW is enjoying a strong period of growth as it enters new markets and continues to deliver exciting new metering solutions to customers, whether they are new products or software updates to existing models,” says Leuenberg. “It is an exciting time to be at RTW, and the audio industry overall. I am eager to take on this new role, as it will allow me to provide further support to my colleagues at RTW.”

Leuenberg began his career as an audio engineer, working as a freelancer in several markets, including radio, music production and live shows, before joining DW Radio. Soon after, he worked as a sales manager for companies including Lapp Group before joining RTW.

ABOUT RTW

For more than 45 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

RTW’s ranges of products currently include the SurroundControl series for monitoring, controlling and routing stereo, multichannel and surround audio and the TouchMonitor range, which truly marks a paradigm shift in visual audio monitoring and loudness metering. Combining maximum flexibility and modularity with an intuitive touch-enabled surface and multichannel signal analysis, the TM7 and TM9 units are the essence of many years of experience. The attractively priced TouchMonitor TM3 entry-level system opens new markets, targeting applications such as journalist cubicles, edit suites and small control rooms.

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, in 2013 RTW established RTW International Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The new office is the first U.S. location launched by RTW, showing the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks in the U.S. The new U.S. office will house all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.