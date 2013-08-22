Snell Extends Functionality of Sirius 800 Routing Switcher Family With New Processing Options and Enhanced Control

IBC2013 Demo Will Showcase Range of Enhancements That Simplify Design While Adding to System Flexibility, Functionality, and Control Options

READING, U.K. -- Aug. 22, 2013 -- Snell today announced the IBC2013 debut of its Sirius 800 enterprise-class routing switchers with enhancements including guaranteed co-timing of multi-channel audio on all channels, single reference switching for all formats, numerous control-related updates, and a technology demonstration of a new audio and video fingerprinting solution. The Sirius 800 system on display will also feature frame synchronization on the units' Advanced Hybrid Processing (AHP) input and output cards, an option that enables synchronization, clean switching, and independent routing and processing of audio and video signals with no restrictions on signal formats, timing, or number of audio channels.

"The Sirius 800 router with AHP is known for its uniquely robust combination of flexibility and functionality, which together give users complete freedom in configuring signals in and out of the routing switcher," said Alan Smith, product manager at Snell. "At IBC2013 we look forward to demonstrating a variety of new features, capabilities, and configuration options that together yield an even more versatile routing and processing solution."

The unique new audio phasing control ensures constant delay, as well as guaranteed co-timing of multi-channel audio for all "same-format" signals across the whole router. In addition, a single reference for switching all formats simplifies system design and a line synchronization mode allows re-timing and clean switching with minimal delay. Adjustable video and individual audio channel delays allow compensation for contribution channel and audio encoding/decoding delays. The audio and video fingerprinting demonstration is based on the company's Hyperion monitoring and quality control technology that facilitates system-wide transmission-path lip-sync monitoring.

The availability of frame synchronization on the routing switcher's AHP cards makes it possible for every single input into the Sirius 800 router to have its own synchronizer, along with existing capabilities including track swap, gain, delay, and mixing capability for input-level correction, standard channel setup, Dolby(R) 5.1 surround sound downmix, stereo-to-mono mix, output level adjustment, Dolby E delay compensation, video and audio timing delay correction, and sample rate conversion to house standard.

Giving users greater flexibility in managing and operating the system, new control updates incorporated into the Sirius 800 Series routing switcher include full dial-up support for audio track routing and processing with user configurable softpanels, and control from a wide range of BPX, XY, dial-up, and LCD button panels. As always, the Sirius 800 routing switcher is available with both fiber and coax interconnections.

More information about the Sirius 800 routing switcher family and other Snell products is available at www.snellgroup.com.

About Snell:

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions for creating, managing, and streamlining the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere and Live TV applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to 4K UHDTV, file-based, and 3Gbps operations, while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, post facilities, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

