Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform Version 8.1 Release Makes IBC Debut

New Release Boasts Built-In Intelligence and Unparalleled Processing Speeds That Enable Highly Efficient, Highly Automated Consolidated Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aug. 21, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) version 8.1, a major release, will be demonstrated at IBC2013. Becoming available to users worldwide this September, version 8.1 offers a matchless combination of performance and quality across a range of intensive media processing workflows. Featuring a brand-new media processing engine, the new version not only enables content transformation at unparalleled speeds in the industry today, but also performs a complete intelligent analysis of all inbound media at equally impressive speeds.

The platform's intelligent analysis extends previous capabilities for retaining technical metadata while introducing frame-level metadata retention that facilitates smooth workflow orchestration and enables a high level of automation. RadiantGrid 8.1 also provides optimized video pipeline features such as anamorphic video handling, 2K/4K support, and higher bit depths of up to 16 bit YUV. Also available with this release, as an extended product feature, is full color legalization in both the PAL and NTSC domains. Finally, at the audio level, the platform's new media processing engine parallelizes complex audio loudness correction alongside the video at speeds never before seen.

"With the version 8.1 release, we have completely re-engineered the very heart of the platform, culminating in an even more powerful video pipeline engine that includes advanced processing capabilities to make the RadiantGrid platform the industry's most sophisticated and fastest end-to-end media transformation solution," said Kirk Marple, chief software architect for Wohler RadiantGrid. "During IBC2013 we will demonstrate how this power combines with the platform's built-in intelligence to speed and simplify critical tasks across the media delivery chain and, in turn, support effective workflow consolidation."

The Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform provides a seamless software architecture that combines intensive media processing capabilities, such as transcoding, standards conversion, audio processing, caption processing, and quality control, with highly intelligent content management fabric and workflow orchestration layers. Based on an extensible service-oriented architecture, the platform integrates smoothly with editorial, archive, traffic, business process, and rights management systems.

RadiantGrid Version 8.1 contains a newly accelerated media processing engine that performs complete intelligent analysis of all media inputs, with the platform's content management fabric retaining technical metadata at the container, essence, and frame levels. Because this analysis is automated, users never need to tell the platform what type of content is being provided -- just the output they require. In addition to these new advanced processing techniques, RadiantGrid version 8.1 also supports fully compliant OTT offerings for Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, MPEG-DASH, HLS, H.265/HEVC, and more.

The RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform version 8.1 release is now part of any new RadiantGrid platform Wohler supplies, and as with all RadiantGrid releases, is available to existing customers as an upgrade within their support and maintenance agreement. No new or special hardware is required.

