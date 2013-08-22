Professional Wireless Systems Brings Its Star-Studded Wireless Equipment to Telemundo’s “Premios Tu Mundo” Awards Show

On-Site Technical Expertise Ensures Exceptional Coverage for Telemundo Awards Show

MIAMI, AUGUST 22, 2013—For the second year in a row, Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a Masque Sound Company and experts in supplying and supporting wireless systems for live and broadcast events, was on-site to support the red carpet and live broadcast of Telemundo’s second annual “Premios Tu Mundo” awards show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Broadcast live in primetime, “Premios Tu Mundo” is a musical spectacular event that celebrates pop culture and combines the power of television, web, mobile and social media platforms to give fans the final say in what’s hot in everything that moves and inspires them, including novelas, music, fashion, movies and sports.The pre-show “La Alfombra de Premios Tu Mundo,” featured celebrities like Eva Longoria, Daddy Yankee and many of Hispanic Hollywood’s top celebrities.

“We are thrilled to have once again worked with Telemundo on this event, especially at the American Airlines Arena,” says Jim Van Winkle, general manager of PWS. “Having just been there for the NBA Finals and other events throughout the year, we know this venue extremely well. This allowed us to provide all the necessary equipment needed for a smooth event.”

PWS supplied the network with microphones, IFBs and wireless communications for the red carpet event. In addition, PWS provided the Shure Axient system, Telex BTR-800 wireless intercoms and IFBs for the live broadcast, as well as onsite support from John Garrido. PWS also worked closely Brooks Schroeder, who handled frequency coordination for the show and Acoutech, which provided the PA and monitor systems, microphones and in-ear monitors.

In addition to providing some of the wireless equipment, PWS monitored the event for unregistered wireless devices alongside Schroeder. “We policed the area to ensure that everyone was in compliance, so that everything would run smoothly, and there was no interference during the live broadcast,” notes Van Winkle.

The team also worked with Telemundo to solve any challenges having to do with the video wall. “Whether it’s the video wall or chance of rain in the Miami area, PWS brings its strong history of being a solutions provider with it to each and every event we work on. This allows us to act as a partner to everyone involved in making this a successful and interference-free event,” concludes Van Winkle.

About Masque Sound

Founded in 1936 by a trio of Broadway stagehands, Masque Sound evolved into one of NYC’s most successful theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design companies specializing in theatrical, house of worship, sporting, corporate, TV broadcast, and live concert events. Celebrating more than 75 years in the industry, the company is lead by Geoff Shearing, the firm’s 3rd generation owner, and Vice President and General Manager Stephanie Hansen. The company also operates Florida-based Professional Wireless Systems, a leader in the development and implementation of wireless technology. Credits range from major Broadway shows and tours including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Lion King,” “Jersey Boys,” “Memphis,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Newsies” and “Once” to yearly Super Bowl broadcasts and installations of varying sizes, including New York’s New Victory Theater and historic St. Bartholomew’s Church. Masque Sound’s 70,000 sq. ft. corporate headquarters and main assembly facility is located at 21 East Union Ave., East Rutherford, NJ, 20 minutes from midtown Manhattan. For more information, call (201) 939-8666 or visit www.MasqueSound.com.