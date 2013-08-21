LYNX Technik Launches New Analog Sync / Video Fiber Interfaces IBC 2013

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces expands the yellobrik fiber transport solutions with three new analog sync / video fiber interfaces. The new yellobriks will be shown at IBC 2013, stand 8.C70.



The new OTX 1712 transmitter and ORX 1702 receiver enhances the wide portfolio of yellobrik solutions for fiber transport, which includes 3G/HD/SD SDI Video, Ethernet, Serial RS232/422 and L-Band solutions.

The new analog sync / video fiber interfaces can be used to transmit a studio reference whether it’s black burst, bi-level or tri-level analog sync over long distances (up to 10 Km or 6.2 miles). Advanced A/D and D/A conversion maintain a very high degree of stability for the analog sync signal. This transmission solution is ideal for studio reference distribution over long distances between remote installations. The cost-effective and space-saving OTX 1712 and ORX 1702 transmission solution negates the need for video frame synchronization between locations, resulting in considerable savings.

The modules can also be used for analog composite video (NTSC or PAL) providing broadcast quality conversion with a very stable burst phase.



The OTX 1742 version is CWDM compatible with 18 wavelength selections for use in multiplexed fiber installations. The CWDM yellobrik has an extended transmission range of 40 Km / 24.8 miles, and high power versions for up to 80 Km / 49.6 miles are also available.

All the LYNX Technik fiber transport modules can be used standalone or integrated into a system installation using the yellobrik 1RU rack frame RFR1000. The yellobrik rack frame accommodates up to 14 yellobriks and includes central power and redundant backup.



Each module offers three physical fiber connection options: LC, SC or ST singlemode fiber. A multimode version with LC connector is also available supporting a maximum distance of 300 Meters / 984 feet.

The three new yellobriks will be on display at the LYNX Technik IBC 2013 stand 8.C70.

About LYNX Technik:

LYNX Technik AG is an industry leader and technology provider of modular interface solutions for broadcast and professional use. LYNX Technik AG is an independent privately owned company with its headquarters, research and manufacturing facilities based in Weiterstadt, Germany. Sales and Support is covered through secondary distribution channels managed from its headquarters in Germany, USA (California), and Asia (Singapore).



Product brands include: Series 5000 rack and card based series, APPolo control system, yellobrik standalone plug-and play modules, blueBox standalone application specific boxes, and the Testor digital test signal generator.

Products include: audio / video / fiber conversion, audio / video distribution, fiber splitters, mux/demux, embedding / de-embedding, audio delay, image processing, frame synchronizers, test generators, as well as a line of rack frames and accessories.

For more information about LYNX Technik’s products & services please visit: www.lynx-technik.com. For sales, please visit the website, or info@lynx-technik.com, and on Facebook.

