Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) RF Central VClip microLite Transmitter Makes the Connection at SET Congress and Broadcast & Cable International Technology Fair 2013

Self-Contained Integrated Wireless Camera System with V-Mount Provides Complete Plug and Play Solution

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, AUGUST 20, 2013 —Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports and entertainment markets, introduces its RF Central VClip microLite Transmitter (VMLT)at the SET Congressand 22ndedition of the Broadcast & Cable Show - International Technology Fair (Booth B15A).

The VClip microLite Transmitter (VMLT) is a new addition to award-winning RF Central family of microLite HD products, which include hot shoe camera-top and Anton Bauer clamshell docking options. It is a compact wireless camera video transmitter that mounts on the end of the camera between a plate and any V-mount battery, a widely used mounting option for the industry’s leading professional cameras. The V-mount option is integrated on both sides of the VMLT transmitter, allowing the transmitter to be mounted to the camera, then the battery to be mounted to the transmitter. As a result, the battery can be used to to power up the transmitter and pass power through to the camera.

“We are excited to introduce our RF Central VClip microLite transmitter at this year’s SET Congress and Broadcast & Cable International Technology Fair,” says IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “The VClip microLite transmitter provides users with additional mounting options for their transmitters. With its compact, clamshell design, the VMLT is ideal for a variety of mobile applications, including live sports events, reality TV productions, ENG/OB broadcast and video assist.”

The VMLT comes in licensed and license free bands in both the 2-GHz and 5 GHz frequency versions. The 2-GHz covers from 1.9 to 2.5 GHz and delivers up to 200 mW, while 5 GHz covers 5.5 to 6 GHz with a robust 100 mW RF output. Depending on the mode and frequency, the transmitter has a range of up to 1 mile. The range and power can be increased from 200 mW to 1 Watt with an optional Nucomm Range Booster Amplifier (RBA), also introduced at the Broadcast & Cable show this year.

The V-mount option is now available on accompanying RF Central microLite VClip dual diversity receiver and RF Central Direct VU HD handheld receiver/monitor.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at:www.vitecgroup.com.