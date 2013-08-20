KAZA-TV Optimizes File-Based Workflow With NVerzion CLASS Automation

SALT LAKE CITY -- Aug. 20, 2013 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that KAZA-TV, the Azteca America station serving the Los Angeles metropolitan area, has upgraded its end-to-end automation system in order to maximize the efficiency of its file-based workflow. Relying on NVerzion Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS), KAZA can get content on air more quickly, reduce operational expenses, and deliver a superior-quality presentation to viewers.

Based in Avalon, Calif., KAZA broadcasts a variety of Spanish-language programming on the local digital UHF channel 54. During a recent transition to an all-HD infrastructure, KAZA deployed new NVerzion CLASS hardware and software components, including a powerful SQL database, dramatically increasing the station's operational efficiencies. The complete system includes: the NGest professional dubbing and recording software applications, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NControlMC master control transmission playlists, an NBase SQL media database manager, the NView database viewer, and EMC-Router Ethernet machine control.

"KAZA-TV has been an NVerzion customer for more than 10 years," said Andrew Cain, operations director for Azteca America. "This latest upgrade brings significant value to our organization by increasing operational efficiencies, reliability, and the overall quality of our on-air broadcast. Since installing NVerzion CLASS automation more than a decade ago, our station has realized a substantial cost savings."

NVerzion's CLASS provides a stable and open platform architecture, making it easy to support third-party equipment. Currently, the automation platform manages a variety of equipment at KAZA, including a Harmonic(R) MediaDeck(TM) video server, a backup 360 Systems(R) MAXX Video Server, and a Utah Scientific UTAH-400 router and Master Control switcher. One feature of the upgrade that KAZA finds especially useful is specialized API control of the Harmonic video server. Through NVerzion's NControl cuts-only transmission playlists, KAZA runs an A/B playout solution separate from its master control operations for production purposes.

The NVerzion upgrade also provides KAZA with an Oracle(R) MySQL database platform for increased reliability, robustness, and efficiency of the stations' database communications.

CLASS is based on a highly modular architecture that guarantees the integrity of KAZA's on-air presentation by eliminating any single point of failure within the station's file-based workflow. Any piece of equipment that is not functioning properly is effortlessly bypassed, enabling KAZA to deliver a seamless on-air broadcast. Leveraging the scalability of NVerzion CLASS, the station can easily support additional channels or subchannels in the future.

"KAZA is a longtime customer and one of many success stories related to NVerzion CLASS automation," said Reed Haslam, director, sales and marketing, NVerzion. "The foundation of CLASS is based on bringing increased efficiencies to the broadcast workflow and an unmatched flexibility to broadcasters by enabling them to choose the best equipment -- such as video server, master control, graphics, and traffic systems -- for their needs. During a complex transition like the move from SD to HD, broadcasters need an automation system like CLASS that is reliable, flexible, cost-effective, and proven at increasing the quality of a station's on-air presentation."

