Digital Rapids StreamZHD Encoding System Hits the Road on the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus

Markham, Ontario: Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- announced today that the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is using Digital Rapids' StreamZHD encoding system to educate students and deliver online streams of their live productions from its state-of-the-art, mobile audio and HD video recording and production facility.

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is a non-profit organization that has traveled across the US and Canada for the past 16 years serving as a living legacy to John Lennon by providing young people with free access to hands-on music and video creation. Students and emerging artists alike are afforded the opportunity to create original content alongside today's most recognized musicians and the team of experienced engineers on board. Through studio tours and workshops -- which include celebrity appearances, live performances and live multi-camera video productions streamed online in real time -- young musicians can learn how to write, perform, record and produce original songs and music videos. The StreamZHD system encodes high definition source signals into multiple concurrent live output streams ranging from mobile to HD resolutions.

"We want our students to get hands-on experience with the same equipment they'll encounter in professional studios should they enter the industry, and since we are often producing shows featuring A-list celebrities, quality and reliability are critically important," said Jeff Sobel, Chief Engineer, The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus. "We also needed to be able to stream multi-bitrate video with state-of-the-art codec implementations and have complete control over the streams' specifications. StreamZHD was recommended to us by our streaming infrastructure partner TodoCast and was by far the best solution that fit our needs."

"Preparing live and on-demand content for delivery to audiences across multiple platforms and viewing devices is now an intrinsic part of video production workflows, making it an important aspect of educating future video professionals," said Brent Ross, Director of Sales, North America at Digital Rapids. "We're thrilled that the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is using StreamZHD not only to bring their live productions to their online audience, but also to train their students on the same premium media transformation solution used by the world's leading studios and media organizations."

Digital Rapids' StreamZHD ingest, encoding and archive systems deliver high-quality, multi-format video capture, encoding, transcoding and streaming in versatile configurations that integrate easily into any professional environment. Offering the industry's deepest feature set, they provide superior quality, flexibility, format support and efficient automation for transforming media for applications from post production and archive to live and on-demand multi-screen distribution.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world's leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.

About the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus -- The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization featuring a state-of-the-art mobile Pro Audio and HD video recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages. In its 16th year of touring, the Lennon Bus features the latest audio and video technology, gear and products. The concept began as an offshoot of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, which is dedicated to providing opportunities for both professional and amateur songwriters around the world. The Bus travels across the U.S. and Canada year-round, providing free tours and workshops at schools, retailers, festivals, on tours with headlining artists, and at major industry conferences. A second Bus will provide the same opportunities to songwriters in the U.K. and Europe when it begins traveling abroad in May 2013. The Bus is made possible through the generosity of sponsors including Avid, Apple, Montblanc, Sony, Neutrik, Musician's Friend, Gibson, Epiphone, NAMM, True Religion, Genelec, Vox, NewTek, TodoCast, Mobile Roadie, Audio-Technica, Ableton, Roland, Boss, JamHub, Sonicbids, Disc Makers, Mackie, Ampeg, Digital Media Academy, Litepanels, Manfrotto, Clear-Com, Anton/Bauer, AJA, New Bay Media, Copperpeace, Apogee, Glyph, Applied Acoustics Systems, McDSP, Native Instruments, IK Multimedia, Noise Industries, iZotope, Slingerland Drums, and Mad Mimi, Boingo, Solid State Logic, and SKB Cases. The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is made possible by an agreement with Yoko Ono Lennon.