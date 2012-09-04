Node Your Color Workflow with Da Vinci and Moviola!

Take your color grading to the next level using nodes in Da Vinci Resolve and a free webinar from Moviola!



Color Grading is an increasingly complex craft, constantly evolving to create new and powerful ways to get the most out of your footage. Currently Da Vinci Resolve makes the most of a ‘node’ based system, essentially creating layers of color effects that can be combined into a ‘node tree.’ Moviola has announced a free live webinar airing on September 6th at 10:00 AM PST to help digital filmmaking professionals master these techniques. Attendees will learn how to use nodes, how to combine them, and the most effective techniques to give the most control over the final image.



Presenter Andrew Balis is a colorist and online editor for Hollywood DI, working on a diverse range of projects from features to television, scripted and non-scripted. A specialist in post production workflows and technology innovations, Andrew Balis is a workflow consultant and has been an instructor training industry professionals in editorial and color correction systems, color theory and application, and new and emerging technologies and file-based editorial workflows.



To see a preview and register for this webinar, visit



To view the entire filmmaking training catalogue, including free live webinars, on-demand webinars and 5-step tutorials, please visit:



