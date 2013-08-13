The IABM Announces Winners of 2013 IABM Engineering Student Awards

All 10 Award Winners Will Receive IABM Sponsorship to Attend IBC2013

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. -- Aug. 13, 2013 -- The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) today announced the winners of the 2013 IABM Engineering Student Awards. Presented to 10 students, the IABM-sponsored awards programme recognises high-achieving college students in the fields of broadcast engineering or media technology and offers each winner full financial support for attendance at IBC2013, Sept. 12-17 in Amsterdam.

The winners of the 2013 IABM Engineering Student Awards are Zoe Wyeth of the University of Salford, Julian Theis of the RheinMain University of Applied Sciences, Adam Plowden and Amy Tinker of Kingston University, Pierre Hamme-Gerome and Antonin Morel of the Université de Valenciennes, Kathryn Savage of Southampton Solent University, Lennard Bredenkamp of HTWK Leipzig, and Evgenii Smirnov and Anna Nikolaeva of St. Petersburg State University of Film and Television. Each award winner will receive funding to cover travel, accommodation, and daily expenses for a five-day trip to Amsterdam and registration to attend the IBC2013 conference and exhibition.

"Winning an IABM Engineering Student Award not only has provided me with the fantastic opportunity to attend IBC, but also has given me confidence in myself as a graduate broadcast engineer," said Zoe Wyeth. "I hope to leave the conference knowing more about cutting-edge broadcast technology, having new contacts and friends within the industry, and having had an enjoyable week in Amsterdam!"

"I am very proud of winning an IABM Engineering Student Award, which presents a student like me with a unique opportunity to attend the IBC show," said Pierre Hamme-Gerome. "In Amsterdam I will have the chance to meet some of the most influential people from the broadcast world, to network with professionals and other students, and to discover the latest media technologies for myself."

The IABM Engineering Student Awards are part of the IABM's global training initiative, a growing and evolving programme that was created to help increase the industry's available pool of skilled broadcast engineers and technical staff. The awards programme is open to any student undertaking a full-time course of study directly related to broadcast engineering and media technology. This year's winners were selected based on a 500-word essay explaining how the student would be able to benefit from attending IBC2013.

"Once again, the IABM Engineering Student Awards recognise a remarkable group of young men and women and provides them with the resources to see the latest developments in broadcast and media technology, learn from senior industry figures, and perhaps even meet a future employer," said Roger Crumpton, a founding director and trustee of the IABM Educational Foundation which funds the programme. "The Awards are designed to showcase the broadcast and media technology industry to some of the brightest and best students from around the world. While the individual winners gain a significant personal benefit, the awards programme itself promotes the sector and encourages others to gain the knowledge and skills necessary to pursue the exciting career opportunities available. In this sense, the programme benefits not only the 10 winners named today, but the field as a whole."

Further information about the award programme is available at www.theiabm.org/engineeringstudentawards.

About the IABM Educational Foundation

Established as an independent educational charity in 2012, the IABM Educational Foundation works to support technical education, career development, and access to employment within the broadcast and media technology sector worldwide. The foundation's first priority is the development and delivery of an international certification program that will recognise the attainment of individual engineers and technologists, and provide a framework for valuing their occupational and professional engagement as Continuing Professional Development (CPD). The IABM Educational Foundation also is committed to providing educational bursaries and travel awards that enable young people to attend training courses and key industry events that otherwise would be beyond their reach. For more information, please visit www.theiabm.org/foundation.

About The IABM

The IABM, the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers, is the authoritative voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide. Its wide range of services to members encompasses market research and intelligence, training, expert representation at standards bodies and broadcasting unions, executive networking opportunities, and preferential purchasing. A presence at every major broadcast tradeshow, the IABM also provides a valuable channel for communication among broadcast manufacturers, government, and regulatory bodies. Additional IABM activities include awards programs for innovation and scholarships designed to stimulate the development of the broadcast and electronic media industries on an international basis. For more information, please visit www.theiabm.org.

