Silvus introduces the SC3800 MIMO radio at AUVSI 2012

Building on the capabilities of its field-proven predecessors (SC3000 and SC3500), the SC3800 radio provides dual-band operation in a variety of licensed and unlicensed bands from 400MHz – 2.7GHz and 4GHz – 6GHz. The SC3800 is available in a ruggedized IP67 chassis or as a PCB board stack for embedded installations.

As operational scenarios become increasingly complex, the warfighter needs simple and effective communications solutions which allow them to focus on the mission at hand. The SC3800’s new Network Management GUI provides an intuitive way for the operator to immediately evaluate the signal strength and traffic at each point in a mesh network, allowing them to identify and resolve any bottlenecks or weak links. The Network Management GUI is accessible via the SC3800’s web interface using any standard web browser.

Like Silvus’ existing IP-based radio offerings, SC3800 utilizes COFDM modulation and advanced MIMO antenna processing techniques to provide unmatched range, throughput, and mobility, even in the most challenging environments—from pure line-of-sight (LOS) to extreme non-line-of-sight (NLOS). Silvus’ radios facilitate reliable duplex connectivity between 2 or more radios, forming a self-healing, self-forming mesh network that continually optimizes itself in response to changing environmental conditions. Silvus’ proprietary approach to MIMO provides enhanced spectral efficiency, combining high quality video, and C2 data on a single link, and eliminating the need for multiple radios on an unmanned platform.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops complex MIMO technologies that are expected to reshape broadband wireless connectivity worldwide. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, wireless interference mitigation, and improvement of Quality of Service (QoS) for the support of critical video and data transmissions.

