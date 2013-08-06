LYNX Technik Launches MAC Version of yelloGUI Software Application for yellobriks

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces is launching the new MAC version of its yelloGUI application for yellobriks at IBC 2013, stand 8.C70.

yelloGUI is a new complementary software application that permits select yellobriks to be configured over USB using a PC and a MAC.

With the new yelloGUI, users have access to a host of advanced settings and adjustments of the individual yellobrik that were not possible before. Typically, yellobriks are configured via the integrated module rotary switches, dip switches and indicators and with the availability of yelloGUI, users now have an enhanced level of yellobrik configuration for advanced features & settings.

The yelloGUI user interface, like the yellobrik modules, was designed to be simple and intuitive. Once the module is connected, a virtual image of the module is displayed showing the user all switches, controls and module indicators. yelloGUI also displays status information such as the detected video format, HDMI output resolution and frequency, as well audio signals. Module settings can be changed with the click of a mouse. The internal signal flow inside the yellobrik is graphically displayed and dynamically changes when a setting is changed.

The new yellobrik yelloGUI software application will be on display at IBC 2013, stand 8.C70. The PC version is available as a free download from the LYNX Technik website: http://www.lynx-technik.com/en/support/download-area/yellogui-software/. The free MAC version will be available for download in September, 2013.

