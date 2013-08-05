Artel to Showcase HD-SDI to JPEG2000 Compression Capabilities at IBC2013

WESTFORD, Mass. Aug. 5, 2013 Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions, will introduce an innovative new video compression module at IBC2013, stand 2.A20. The company's new DLC610 compresses HD-SDI into JPEG2000 then encapsulates the video, audio, and all ancillary data into a MPEG-2 TS transport stream and industry standard DVB-ASI.

"Users are looking for cost effective methods to transport HD-SDI signals across bandwidth limited networks. Leveraging JPEG2000 for compression and MPEG-2 TS encapsulated in DVB-ASI for transport, users now have a solution that will work across all standard video networks," said Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel Video Systems. "This enables users to leverage their existing networks and infrastructure to transport HD-SDI at a much lower cost, and with much lower latency than was previously available."

The DLC610, which is user configurable as an encoder or decoder, is low-cost, simple to deploy, and tightly integrated into Artel Video System's DigiLink platform. It uses the state-of-the-art intoPIX(R) compression core to compress the video to an 80Mb/s to 180Mb/s JPEG2000 stream. Using a newly developed standard, the DLC610 combines compressed video with audio and ancillary data into a MPEG-2 TS transport stream, and finally encapsulates it into DVB-ASI. The resulting stream can then be transported over fiber links, Ethernet, and optical networks for decoding and delivery by a DLC610 or any other industry standard JPEG2000 decoder. An open, flexible design enables users to purchase the DLC610 as a low-cost standalone solution for integration into standard ASI equipment or into the DigiLink platform. NEBS Level 3 certification ensures reliable operation in harsh environments.

For more than 30 years, Artel Video Systems has been a leading global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber transport platform. With thousands of worldwide deployments, Artel's DigiLink platform is used by the world's largest telecommunication companies, CATV operators, and video service providers for mission critical primary video feeds of many of the world's most watched events.