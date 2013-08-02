GlobeCast Reveals 'Streams of Content' at IBC2013

Industry insight and strategic, tailored solutions using diverse technology from OTT to traditional broadcast on offer at stand 1.A29

PARIS -- Aug. 2, 2013 -- At IBC2013, GlobeCast CEO Olivier Barberot will present a new look and positioning for the broadcast service provider, underlining the company's shift toward working with its broadcast clients on tailored solutions based on each broadcaster's strategy. GlobeCast will also be touting its latest contracts, as well as new developments in the over-the-top (OTT) space.

Stand 1.A29 will host staff from five continents and broadcasters looking for innovative solutions across traditional and new media platforms.

Journalists and broadcasters can set up meetings with GlobeCast executives, not just to hear about new products, but also to gain insight on industry trends that GlobeCast has seen and the reason for the company's transition from satellite service provider to a cross-platform solutions provider.

"This year's IBC comes at a challenging time for broadcasters," said Barberot. "The technical and economic context of the industry has changed drastically, with technological demands at an all-time high, as well as economic pressures that cannot be ignored. This is the moment for us to help broadcasters monetize their content in new and creative ways, making it relevant to each platform and each region."

In terms of business and product news, GlobeCast will highlight new OTT deals, such as an application developed for sport powerhouse beINSport, as well as a suite of B-to-B services for OTT content, whether live, VoD, or a conversion of live to VoD. On the traditional side, new satellite capacity agreements have recently been concluded, such as a deal with Arabsat in North Africa, and will be highlighted at the show, as well as increased fiber connectivity to the four corners of the globe.

With regard to 4K, GlobeCast has also been involved in the development of standards for HEVC compression and the UHDTV experience through its membership in the 4Ever Consortium.

In one place, a visitor to GlobeCast's stand will have the unique opportunity to explore and discuss the merits of satellite, fiber, OTT distribution, media management, and content regionalisation with a company that can provide the simplicity, flexibility, and knowledge to deliver a solution aligned with each broadcaster's specific strategy.

As in previous years, GlobeCast will be sharing its stand with sister company Netia, whose powerful software for media asset management empowers broadcasters to take control of their media libraries and construct efficient workflows.

About GlobeCast (www.globecast.com)

A subsidiary of France Telecom/Orange, GlobeCast is a leading provider of media management and global content delivery services for broadcasters and content creators. With a secure fiber and satellite network connected to dozens of teleports, technical operations centers, and points-of-presence worldwide, GlobeCast manages and transports millions of hours of video and other rich media each year. An integrator of audiovisual technology and a full service provider, GlobeCast works with all the actors in the audiovisual chain, from production companies to broadcasters, retail organizations, cinema chains, and more. The company provides on-site service from major news and sporting events for coverage in SD, HD, or even 3D. Present in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Australia, GlobeCast is also an expert in international television markets, and works with new and established broadcasters to reach and secure distribution with leading pay-TV operators around the world.