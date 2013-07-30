The Tiffen Company Ships New Versatile and Mobile Davis & Sanford CrossWise and Traverse Tripods

Lightweight and compact, CrossWise and Traverse provide outstanding portable form factor for DSLR, Mirrorless, and Compact Cameras



Hauppauge, NY — July 30, 2013 —The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, continues the tradition of technical innovation for image-makers of all skill levels with the introduction of two brand new tripods from the Davis & Sanford brand. In stores today, the new CrossWise and Traverse lines are manufactured with the same outstanding commitment to quality and value that has defined the Davis & Sanford brand for more than 80 years. Each model offers technically innovative features designed to anticipate the ever-changing needs of image-makers, whether they are a seasoned professional on the go or a hobbyist on vacation. In addition to the new CrossWise and Traverse tripods, The Tiffen Company has released a brand new Davis & Sanford PowerBall product for cameras weighing up to 18 pounds.



“As their names suggest, the Davis & Sanford CrossWise and Traverse are adventure-engineered tripods designed to give DSLR, mirrorless and compact camera shooters the flexibility as well as the freedom to achieve that perfect shot,” states Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “Davis & Sanford’s outstanding engineering pushes the boundaries of performance and ergonomics, offering the image-making community rugged tripod solutions that help transform their creative visions at a sensational price-point.”



About the new Davis & Sanford Traverse Tripod (TR553-P228)

The Traverse Tripod Series stays true to its name as it helps photographers cross all obstacles they encounter. With a folding length of only 12 inches, Traverse easily fits into virtually any camera bag or backpack, making it highly portable in any environment.



Traverse Tripod Highlights Include:

• Aluminum tripod folds to 12” and fits in almost any bag or backpack

• Ideal for DSLR, mirrorless and point-and-shoot cameras

• Five-section legs with freeze-proof, rubberized twist leg locks

• Easy-glide center post

• Black anodized finish

• Three-position, 23mm independent leg adjustments

• Easy-grip, foam-cushioned, insulated legs

• Dual control ball head with calibrated base and Arca-Swiss® compatible quick release

• 10-pound carrying capacity

• High-quality Davis & Sanford Tripod bag included



About the new Davis & Sanford CrossWise Tripod (CR3-60)

With its unique lateral center post that swivels 180 degrees for convenient low-angle and grounder capability or for taking macro shots from any angle, the magnesium and aluminum CrossWise provides ultimate setup versatility. Weight is a modest 3.75 pounds (without optional three-way or ball head), and its impressive 15-pound carrying capacity will accommodate large DSLR outfits and video cameras with long telephoto lenses.



CrossWise Tripod Highlights Include:

• Lateral center post with 180-degree swivel

• Three-section, foam-insulated, snap-lock legs with independent angle adjustments

• Maximum height of 60 inches; minimum height of 15 inches

• Convertible rubber-and-spike feet

• Ideal for DSLR, mirrorless and point-and-shoot cameras

• Optional three-way or ball head

• 15-pound carrying capacity

• High-quality Davis & Sanford Tripod bag included



PowerBall Dual Control ball head with Quick Release (PB-236-18)

• Dual controls for ball tension/lock and pan

• Perfect for cameras weighing up to 18 pounds

• Separate controls for pan and ball for easy, ultra-smooth positioning

• Calibrated base with standard 3/8-16″ threaded opening

• Clamp-style quick release with bubble level

• Quick release safety lock



Ball: 36mm

Height: 4″

Capacity: 18lbs

Weight: 0.85lbs



Pricing and Availability

The Davis & Sanford CrossWise and Traverse Tripods as well as the PowerBall Dual Control ball head are available today through the Tiffen Domestic and International Dealer Networks. Prices for the new products are as follows: CrossWise Tripod at 124.99 USD, Traverse Tripod at 109.99 USD, and PowerBall Dual Control ball head (PB236-18) at 59.99 USD. For more information, please visit http://www.tiffen.com/products.html?tablename=davissanford



About Davis & Sanford

Davis & Sanford, one of America’s oldest, most respected tripod manufacturers, has been a major force in the advancement of modern tripod design for nearly 80 years. The company grew out of the renowned Davis & Sanford Photo Studio on Fifth Avenue in New York. Founded in 1892 it catered to members of New York’s high society, including such notables as Andrew Carnegie. In 1930, Davis & Sanford was re-established as a tripod manufacturer specializing in super-rigid, lightweight metal tripods that set a standard for the industry. That spirit of functional excellence, technical innovation, and outstanding value continues today, with the latest line of Davis & Sanford tripods.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



