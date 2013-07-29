Leading Asia Pacific TV Network Adopts Orad’s Complete Production Solutions for Over 600K USD

July 29, 2013 –Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd. (Frankfurt – Prime Standard; Symbol: OHT), a global developer, marketer and distributor of graphic solutions for the broadcast market, announced today that a leading Asia Pacific TV network has chosen Orad to provide graphics and sports production solutions for its new regional network. The deal is valued at over 600K USD.



The enterprise production infrastructure will feature Orad’s award-winning TD Control studio production automation solution, CyberGraphics augmented reality with infrared Xync tracking, and ProSet virtual studio with 80 new Material Shaders libraries for optimizing photorealism. The deal also includes Orad sports production systems: PlayMaker sports replay server with studio production capabilities and the Emmy award-winning MVP sports solution for delivering live game analysis; Orad’s Interact will be used by the talent to manage on-air interactive graphics from iPad and touch screens. The end-to-end production workflow is based on Orad’s latest HDVG4 video graphics playout platform with 16 video in/out and clips playing capabilities.



“Leading broadcasters in Asia and worldwide are continuing to put their faith in Orad’s superior real-time broadcast solutions. Orad’s solutions offer both the increased productivity and decreased operational costs that are required for today’s competitive environment,” comments Avi Sharir, founder and CEO of Orad Hi-Tec Systems.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT).



For further information contact:



Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ilan Sidi, CFO

ilan@orad.tv



Edicto Investor Relations

Dr. Sonke Knop, Frankfurt Germany

+49-69-90550551



####