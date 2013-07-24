Markertek is Now a Certified Assembler and Distributor of LEMO’s Well Established 3K.93C HDTV Cable Assemblies (SMPTE)

SAUGERTIES, NY - July 24, 2013 - Markertek, (a division of Tower Products) has announced that they have been officially certified by LEMO to build and repair SMPTE 311M fiber optic cable assemblies with the LEMO 3K connectors. The LEMO 3K.93C hybrid connector has a compact design with two single-mode fiber contacts, two power contacts and two signal contacts for HD camera interconnection systems. The LEMO 3K.93C is fully ANSI/SMPTE (USA), ARIB (Japan) and EBU (Europe) compliant. Markertek has achieved the highest level of technical excellence in attaining LEMO Certified SMPTE cable assembler status.

“We are pleased to include Markertek as a LEMO certified distributor/supplier of our HDTV/SMPTE Cable Assembly products”, said Dean Pohwala, LEMO USA General Manager. “LEMO offers high quality in all of our products and we expect a continuation of this quality through the commitment of Markertek.”



“Our SMPTE cables were certified on the first attempt after vigorous testing in multiple environments,” said Chris Fisher, Markertek VP of Manufacturing. “This speaks volumes about our fiber lab and its commitment to quality craftsmanship. Our shop boasts the very latest in fiber optic termination and testing equipment. We are proud to be among a very select group to achieve LEMO SMPTE cable assembler certification.”



About Markertek

Markertek is a highly specialized broadcast and pro-audio supply house serving the technical side of the media industry with over 60,000 unique solutions at reasonable prices - supported with dependable advice from actual pro-audio and broadcast video professionals. The Markertek catalog has achieved cult-like status among digital media professionals as the ultimate design tool for creating the electronic infrastructure required to produce the majority of primetime television shows, feature films, commercials and chart-topping music hits, as well as all other areas in the audio and video industry.



Markertek is the #1 “Go-To” source in the industry for everything fiber optic including SMPTE Hybrid camera cables, 2-12 channel tactical fiber snakes, fiber rack mount solutions, fiber reels, fiber consumables, specialized tooling and fiber repairs.







Visit www.markertek.com for more information.



About LEMO

LEMO (www.lemo.com) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of precision custom connection solutions. Our high quality push-pull connectors are found in a variety of challenging application environments including medical, industrial control, test and measurement, audio-video, and telecommunications. LEMO has a wide variety of electrical and fiber optic connectors for studio (indoor), harsh field environments (outdoor), audio connectors for microphones and headsets, and power / signal communication connectors for booms and 3D rigging systems.