Sound Devices Demonstrates 788T with Latest Firmware and Production Capabilities at SMPTE Australia 2013

sydney,JULY 22, 2013 — Sound Devices, specialists in portable audio and video products for field production, will be on-site at The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers biennial conference and exhibition, SMPTE13, demonstrating its latest solutions for content creators in the motion-imaging, sound and broadcast industries (John Barry Sales, Stand C29). The company will exhibit its flagship 788T and 788T-SSD digital audio recorders with the latest firmware update, Version 3.0.

With the influx of multi-tracking in the field and on set, the 788T has become the next-generation digital audio recorder for advanced sound mixers who require additional isolated tracks. It boasts eight full-featured inputs and records to up to 12 tracks. It accepts either microphone or line-level signals, provides 48-V phantom power for condenser microphones, offers peak limiters for microphone inputs and features fully adjustable high-pass filters—all in a compact package. Routing flexibility allows each input to be routed to left/right mixed tracks, isolated tracks or aux tracks.

Further positioning the 788T as one of the foremost solutions for today’s evolving production standards, Version 3.0 is a free download for all existing and new 788T users offering a 192-kHz sampling rate for up to four tracks (L through B) recording to one drive. It provides for scene, take, notes, false takes, circle and track name metadata to be synched between C-Linked 788Ts. Version 3 firmware also features digital input limiters for AES3 and AES42 inputs, perfect for digital microphones. Additional enhancements include a left/right tone identification mode with a shortcut to toggle the mode on or off, added user-customizable CL-9 encoder adjustments, which affect trim gain and EQ frequency, and the option to decode MS into LR MIX only and leave ISO tracks as un-decoded MS.

In addition, Version 3.0 offers a new timecode mode, “Free Run - Auto Output Mute.” This is the same as the “Free” run mode, but mutes the “Lemo” timecode output when stopped and can be used to roll external devices when the “Rec-Run” timecode is not suitable. In addition to overall faster drive formatting, the latest firmware features an upgraded external low-voltage threshold, now 11.3V, along with various overall system improvements and optimizations.

“SMPTE is a leading technical society for the industry and we look forward to attending the conference once again this year,” says Ed Capp, Global Director of Sales for Sound Devices. “We believe attendees will be pleased to learn more about the new upgrades to the 788T and how the product can continue to be a mainstay in their production rigs, especially as audio production techniques continue to evolve.”

788T/788T-SSD users can download Version 3.0, by visiting: http://www.sounddevices.com/download/788t-firmware/download/.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.