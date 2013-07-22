Beyond HD: The State of UHDTV

SMPTE will present the session "Beyond HD: The Technology Landscape for Future Broadcasting" at IBC2013. On Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. in room E102, Dr. Hans Hoffmann of the EBU will convene this session on the current state of ultra-high definition television (UHDTV). Experts from leading media companies and technology suppliers will provide a practical, real-world view of the technology ecosystem, as well as a look at the future roadmap for UHDTV. Highlights will include an extensive review of the definition of UHD, the publication of the SMPTE UHDTV Study Group report, and lessons learned from groundbreaking UHDTV work done at the 2013 Wimbledon Tennis Championship and Confederation Cup. The session will close with an interactive panel discussion -- joined by representatives from Panasonic Europe, Samsung, Sony, Disney, the BBC, Sky Germany, Sky TV UK, and NBC Universal -- on the opportunities and barriers to full deployment of UHDTV.

Rising Stars Program

The Rising Stars program gives new entrants to the broadcast industry the opportunity to meet top industry experts across a series of specially staged sessions and events. Throughout IBC2013, SMPTE members will volunteer their time and expertise to provide guided tours of the floor to Rising Stars participants. Through this program, SMPTE helps to foster the successful rise and advance of young creative, business, and technology professionals working within the industry. For more information on this program, please visit http://www.ibc.org/page.cfm/link=702.

SMPTE Products at IBC2013:

SMPTE CamBook(R) 3

SMPTE's CamBook(R) 3 is a precision tool designed to help users optimize image quality with ease and speed. With this convenient tool, engineers can align and set up cameras to REC 709, compare/match camera makes and models, and test lenses for colorimetry and resolution. In production, the CamBook 3 helps users select the best camera for the job and serves as a useful reference both on set and in post for color correction of images. The SMPTE-branded book is essentially three charts bound into one product. It features a number of popular DSC test elements, including the CamAlign(TM) colorbar/grayscale with "SpectroGray" patented spectrophotometrically neutral grayscale, a 12-chip colorbar with four standard skin tones, resolution trumpets, and both 16:9 and 4:3 framing lines. Additional DSC test elements include three "matte" reference chips -- 18 percent gray, DSC Warm, and 90 percent CamWhite -- as well as a DSC BackFocus Pattern, all of which were previously unavailable in any CamBook.

SMPTE OneShot(TM) Pocket Chart

Offered in a SMPTE-branded protective case, the DSC Labs OneShot(TM) pocket chart provides all of the color and luminance information necessary to match and reproduce color in dailies footage. When the chart is captured on camera, it serves as a reference that allows colors to be adjusted quickly and accurately to match the look predetermined by the director of photography. Printed with a matte surface that reduces glare, the OneShot chart can be incorporated into a shot with minimal reconfiguration of cameras and lighting. As a result, this pocket tool gives users a fast means of maintaining the right look and feel for motion images, even in high pressure, time-sensitive shooting environments. As the name suggests, the overall size of 6.25 inches by 3.75 inches can actually fit in your pocket. A lanyard is also included for convenience.

Resources:

Throughout IBC2013, SMPTE staff will be available on the stand to discuss current trends and answer questions about SMPTE and resources -- including the latest SMPTE Standards Quarterly Report, released following the June meeting of the SMPTE Standards Committee in San Jose, Calif. The Standards Report summarizes the current progress of SMPTE committees working to create, approve, revise, and remove standards for the industry. Copies of the September 2013 SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal's "Progress Report" issue, the Society's key publication, will be available on the stand. The issue will focus on trends and developments in the motion imaging industry. Journal content from 1916 to present may be accessed from the new SMPTE digital library. Available at library.smpte.org, the SMPTE digital library provides one-stop access to SMPTE resources, informing professionals about the latest technology and industry research as they happen.

For a complete listing of SMPTE publications, visit www.smpte.org/publications.

Company Quote:

"Known for providing a unique and comfortable atmosphere in which industry professionals can network and exchange ideas, IBC2013 is an ideal venue for our 'Beyond HD' session and expert panel on the state of UHDTV. While some of our members take part in this timely session, other SMPTE members will serve as expert guides for industry newcomers, introducing them not only to IBC, but also to the Society and its work to support the motion picture and television industry."

-- Barbara H. Lange, Executive Director of SMPTE



