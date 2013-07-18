Benchmark Telecast Integration to Serve as Snell Broadcast Systems Integration Partner in Asia-Pacific

READING, U.K. -- July 17, 2013 -- Snell today announced that Benchmark Telecast Integration will serve as a Snell broadcast system solutions provider to customers in Asia-Pacific markets. Through this partnership, which represents an extension of the companies' already successful business relationship, Benchmark will offer local service and consulting, with an emphasis on Snell's TV Everywhere and workflow solutions.

"While Snell has been ramping up its own service and support staff in APME, we also work closely with our channel partners and system integration partners to support our customer base," said Naresh Subherwal, president, APME, at Snell. "We have enjoyed many successes with Benchmark, and its technical team, service, and care are top-notch. The Benchmark team is already very familiar with Snell's solutions, so naturally the company is an ideal fit and a strong partner with which to move forward."

"Our highest ambition is to provide regional broadcasters with best-of-breed designs, coupled with the highest standards of build quality and follow-through, as well as superb managed support services over the life of the system," said Benchmark Telecast Integration CEO Ashish Mukherjee. "We know, from our previous experience with Snell, that the company offers reliable and forward-looking technology and solutions, backed by strong sales and service teams, which will enable us to maintain a high standard in meeting our customers' needs. As consumers move from traditional TV sets to multiple devices, broadcasters need to do the same, and Snell provides tools that are valuable in facilitating that shift."

Benchmark is based in India and Singapore and will work with the Snell regional team to provide services to Snell customers. In their work together, Snell and Benchmark already have earned wins at TV5 in the Philippines, Ch3 in Thailand, and P7 in India.

Information about Snell's full product line is available online at www.snellgroup.com.

About Benchmark Telecast Integration:

Benchmark Telecast Integration has more than 20 years of Broadcast Systems Integration experience, with a proven track record in traditional broadcast systems, file-based workflows and software-based new media solutions. As an independent systems integrator, Benchmark does not deliver off-the-shelf solutions. We know that each broadcaster has different needs, perspectives, target segments, programming, workflows and commercial requirements. We design, install, integrate and implement systems and workflows that meet these current needs and allow for smooth expansion paths to grow as their business grows. Our project consultancy team, which adheres to the strict project management processes, leads the industry in delivering live and on-demand broadcast television solutions for a wide range of clients. Our strong customer relationships have set us apart from our competitors for the past 20 years and will continue to do so for many years to come.

About Snell:

Snell is a leading innovator in digital media technology, providing broadcasters and global media companies with a comprehensive range of solutions for creating, managing, and streamlining the distribution of content for today's multi-screen world. Specializing in TV Everywhere and Live TV applications, Snell provides the necessary tools to transition seamlessly and cost-effectively to 4K UHDTV, file-based, and 3Gbps operations, while enabling broadcasters to monetize and deliver their media assets across multiple distribution platforms. Headquartered in the U.K., Snell serves more than 2,000 broadcasters, post facilities, and global media companies in more than 100 countries through its worldwide team of sales and support personnel. More information is available at www.snellgroup.com.

