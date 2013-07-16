Riedel Supplies 3G Productions With Versatile Intercom Systems for Live Events

GLENDALE, Calif. -- July 16, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that audio company 3G Productions has invested in Riedel gear to support its growing business in live-entertainment and corporate events. 3G Productions, based in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, is a provider of live production services, sound equipment rentals, sales, and installed sound. The Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom systems and associated keypanels, beltpacks, and headsets facilitate fast, flexible setup and quick reconfiguration, as well as the broadcast-quality audio critical in sophisticated live communications applications.

"To meet the needs of our diverse and well-regarded client base, we relentlessly analyze and pursue the best-performing equipment on the market," said Keith Conrad, director of marketing at 3G Productions. "Riedel gear meets this standard, and we look forward to developing a strong and lasting relationship with the company. As our business continues to grow, the quality and versatility of Riedel's intercom systems will help us to continue providing our clients with the highest quality of service."

In an initial purchase of Riedel equipment, 3G Productions invested in Artist 64 and Artist 32 frames with fiber support of up to 10 km. Each of four purchased Performer C-44 PLUS systems can serve as a stand-alone digital partyline system for smaller requirements. The nine OLED Artist 1100 keypanels accompanying the Artist frames include four 16-key desktop units, two 12-key in-rack units, and three 26-key in-rack units. 3G Productions also purchased 24 beltpacks and two dozen headsets in a variety of styles. More recently, the company announced plans to purchase an additional Artist 128 frame to meet future demand.

The Artist digital matrix intercom system is based on a dual optical fiber ring to form a single large full-summing, non-blocking distributed matrix with 1,024 x 1,024 ports. While the system "feels" like a single unit, it has no limitations in the number of cross-points within or between the different nodes of the system. Allowing nodes to be places miles from one another when necessary and providing 64 and 32 intercom ports per matrix frame, the Artist systems purchased by 3G Productions allow for a high degree of decentralization of the entire matrix in a very cost-effective way. With the freedom to optimize placement of the matrix frames and intercom stations, 3G Productions can reduce the cost and time required for wiring and installation.

