Clear-Com Announces European Availability of HelixNet at IBC 2012

World’s First Networked Partyline Intercom System Delivers Greater Efficiency, More Flexibility and Cost-Savings Through a Revolutionary Platform Design

AMSTERDAM,SEPTEMBER 4, 2012─ Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, is pleased to announce at IBC 2012 (Stand 10.D29a) that its new HelixNet Partyline Intercom System is now shipping throughout Europe. The industry’s first networked partyline intercom arrives at IBC after successfully showcasing its capabilities at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and other recent London events. In both instances, live production teams were able to take advantage of the systems’ efficiency, cost-savings and flexibility from setup to operation and maintenance.

Under the initial release of HelixNet Partyline, users can purchase the HMS-4X Main Station, HBP-2X HelixNet Beltpacks, an HLI-2W2 two-wire Interface Module and the HLI-4W2 four-wire Interface Module. They can then experience the first system to combine a revolutionary platform with the superb audio clarity of the digitized Clear-Com sound and the ruggedness to withstand all conditions. Also, as the central administration of the entire system can be performed from the Main Station with a single cable, including firmware upgrades and maintenance, HelixNet can work off one’s existing cable infrastructure.

“HelixNet offers users the simplicity of running cable anywhere without worrying about each cable type or where it will run,” says Chris Barry, Product Manager, HelixNet, Clear-Com. “Essentially, they only have to run one long cable, along which audio can be distributed on every channel. It doesn’t matter how or where the cable is run, users will have access to each and every feed. At the beltpack end, users can choose what channel they want or need to run. Another perk of HelixNet is that it can be run on inexpensive cabling, such as Cat-5, keeping the cost of deployment low.”

HelixNet’s sleek 1RU main station fits into any standard 19-inch rack, and can provide power and four channels of audio to support up to 20 digital beltpacks.Unlike standard analog systems, the all-digital HelixNet system is immune to electro-magnetic interference and ground loops, so there is never any hum or buzz. The Main Station settings and menus are quickly accessible, highly flexible and offer intuitive user operations. The system’s firmware maintenance and upgrades can also be achieved easily via USB ports, and it offers greater connectivity with existing analog intercom systems and audio devices.

“For more than 40 years, the pro audio community has been using the common, three-pin XLR microphone cable to carry audio for analog partyline systems,” continues Barry. “In order to preserve our customers’ investments in intercom systems and cabling infrastructure, we specifically designed the HelixNet Partyline to transmit four channels of digital-quality audio, plus program and power for beltpacks, over a single, shielded, twisted-pair cable (ex. microphone cable, CAT5 or CAT6 cable). This capability alone is unprecedented in the history of intercom technology.”

The expansion bay in the Main Station allows optional HLI-2W2 two-wire and HLI-4W2 four-wire interface modules to connect easily with existing analog intercom systems and audio devices, while preserving the high audio quality that is free of hum and noise.

Boasting an especially clear audio signal, the HBP-2X HelixNet Beltpack offers high channel density and selectable channels to save resources. The rugged, ergonomically designed unit is a two-channel beltpack that can access two of any four system channels, connect program audio and provide individual level control over just one single cable, while distributing networked audio over a twisted pair. These features decrease the required number of cables. The beltpacks are also simple to operate and read, with optimally positioned buttons and volume knobs that are easy to locate, identify and control. Channel labels are simple to read on the high-contrast ten-character OLED displays. The flexibility of the units allow them to be set up in daisy chain or star configurations, with no need for active split boxes.

The HelixNet beltpacks are highly durable, fabricated from lightweight cast aluminum, and come with a sturdy beltclip, rubber bumpons and an integrated strap guide, offering a variety of practical mounting options.

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.

About HME

HM Electronics, Inc. is a diverse group of companies providing solutions that enhance productivity and customer service in markets including restaurants, sports and professional audio. Founded in 1971, we sell, service and support products in 89 countries worldwide, via company-owned offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and China, and an extensive network of HME-authorized distributors, dealers and service agents. Every day quick service restaurants take over 24 million orders using HME systems. With the recent acquisition of Clear-Com, HME is the world’s leading provider of professional intercom systems. To learn more, visit www.hme.com.