Harmonic Electra(TM) Encoders Improve WETA On-Air Video Quality

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- July 16, 2013 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that WETA Washington, D.C., the flagship public broadcasting station in the nation's capital, has deployed Harmonic's market-leading Electra(TM) 9200 universal multi-service encoder to support the broadcast delivery of four channels of high-quality content to the greater Washington region. Supplied to WETA's headquarters in Arlington, Va. with integration support by system integrator Heartland Video Systems, the Harmonic Electra encoders provide the station with a high-density solution capable of delivering multiple HD and SD services within the ATSC broadcast stream while maintaining superior HD video quality. WETA operates WETA Television, serving the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia with educational, cultural, news, and public affairs programming broadcast 24/7 on four channels: WETA TV 26, WETA HD, WETA UK, and WETA Kids.

"WETA serves one of the most important markets in the United States and it's critical that we put out a quality on-air presentation," said Vince Forcier, director of engineering, WETA. "Leveraging Harmonic's proven compression technology, the Electra encoders enable us to deliver brilliant picture quality while increasing our operational efficiency and reliability through enhanced features such as dual power supplies and an intuitive graphical user interface."

Harmonic's Electra 9200 supports SD, HD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4 AVC video compression, as well as DiviTrack(TM) integrated statistical multiplexing, broadcast-quality up/down conversion, dual power supplies, and Jünger Audio Level Magic(TM) automatic audio leveling -- all from a compact 1-RU chassis. Featuring up to four audio/video processing modules per chassis, the encoders optimize bandwidth efficiency and channel density for WETA, ensuring superior video quality and maximum density for ATSC broadcast.

Field replaceable processing modules, fan assembly, and redundant, hot-swappable power supplies provide WETA with increased reliability and simplified serviceability while lowering the station's power requirements, reducing overall costs. Through the built-in Web-based graphical user interface, the Electra encoders streamline WETA operations while also enabling a quick deployment. Using the user-friendly interface, multiple users can log directly into the Electra chassis to monitor and modify the operations. The interface also provides a simplified monitor view, which allows master control operators to check the statistical multiplexing operation and alarm status quickly.

"Harmonic has a strong reputation for supporting high-quality SD and HD ATSC broadcasts, and our market-leading Electra encoders are a key part of the storyline," said Joel Wilhite, solutions manager, Harmonic. "Utilizing the Electra 9200, WETA is able to deliver the highest-possible video quality while reducing capital and operating expenses."

The multifunction Electra is the market-leading encoding platform with more than 30,000 chassis shipped and 70,000 video services supported. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

