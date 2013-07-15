IEEE Broadcast Technology Society at IBC2013

IBC2013 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) -- Stand 8.F51b, Hall 8

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), an IBC partner and board member, offers a variety of educational opportunities for its members, including technical presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. With more than 2000 members and chapters worldwide, the IEEE BTS is the leading professional resource for broadcast engineers around the world.

At IBC2013, the IEEE BTS will offer a tutorial titled "IP in the Broadcast Studio" on Sept. 14 from 1-3 p.m. in the Emerald room. IEEE BTS will also be available to discuss details about the Society's upcoming IEEE Broadcast Symposium, as well as provide more information about the BTS membership program and its benefits to broadcasters.

IEEE BTS Tutorial Session "IP in the Broadcast Studio"

Internet Protocol (IP) connections are increasingly being used in today's television and radio broadcast facilities for control and transport of content, making it extremely important to understand the different engineering practices for IP connectivity. The IEEE BTS will address this critical topic at IBC2013 during the technical tutorial "IP in the Broadcast Studio," Sept. 14 from 1-3 p.m. in the Emerald room.

Presented by Rich Chernock, chair of the Distinguished Lecturer Program at IEEE BTS, this tutorial session provides attendees with a practical view of what is involved in using IP in the broadcast studio and many of the considerations necessary for its use. The session will discuss new terminologies, acronyms, and architectures that have been introduced by the use of IP; new and emerging SMPTE standards that enable carriage of common broadcast facility signals over IP; network technologies that use IP to distribute audio within a multiplatform radio broadcast plant without human involvement; and a comprehensive overview of IP streaming to end-user devices.

IEEE BTS Membership Discounts For IBC2013 Attendees

The Society is offering IBC2013 attendees a free year of subscription to any IEEE society publication upon signing up to become an IEEE BTS affiliate member for $84.50. Membership benefits include reduced registration rates for the Society's events and activities, discounted membership to individual societies, and a wide range of educational opportunities including conferences and presentations. Additionally, members who sign up at IBC2013 will receive a complimentary subscription to an additional IEEE society of their choice. Members also receive the latest industry news from IEEE, IEEE Standards News, The Institute, and unlimited access to the IEEE BTS Digital Library on IEEE Xplore.

2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium Registration

The IEEE BTS is hosting its annual IEEE Broadcast Symposium. This symposium is one of the world's preeminent technical conferences on broadcasting technology. This year the Symposium takes place Oct 9-11 at The Westgate Hotel in San Diego. Attendees to the IEEE BTS booth at IBC2013 will receive a special discounted price to register onsite to attend the symposium.

The three-day symposium offers a variety of informative programs, tutorials, and technical sessions. Topics are presented by respected broadcast engineering experts from around the world. Additional details, including the symposium agenda, will be available at the IEEE BTS booth.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, N.J.

