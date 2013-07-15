Mariner IBC2013 New Product Preview

IBC2013 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Mariner -- Stand 14.530, Hall 14

Today's consumers are increasingly demanding high-quality video content on a growing number of IP-connected devices. As IP video service providers strive to manage the growing complexities of the multiscreen environment, a reliable service monitoring strategy is critical.

At IBC2013, Mariner will demonstrate its OTT and multiscreen service monitoring solution Mariner xVu for Multiscreen(TM), which captures insight from edge devices and the content delivery network, allowing service providers to deliver a superior quality of experience (QoE).

Key Products and Technology Demos

Mariner xVu for Multiscreen(TM) Video Service Monitoring

At IBC2013, Mariner will showcase its Mariner xVu for Multiscreen(TM) video service monitoring platform. Mariner xVu for Multiscreen seamlessly extends the company's world-leading IP video monitoring expertise and high-quality service assurance to provide a best-of-class solution for any device, anywhere.

Mariner xVu for Multiscreen supports a consistent QoE by monitoring the user experience throughout the entire TV delivery chain and across a wide range of devices -- such as tablets, smartphones, PCs, Macs(R), smart TVs, set-top boxes, and mobile gaming devices -- and networks, including broadband, wireless, and Wi-Fi(R), significantly reducing operational costs for multiscreen TV. This enables operators to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty as well as target expansion investments.

Through a user-friendly interface, operators can view subscribers' service performance to identify and isolate service issues quickly. Real-time and offline performance analytics and correlation of delivery networks to end-user devices allows operators to strategically target capacity expansion investments, reduce customer churn, and ensure a consistent user experience across all devices.

Mariner xVu(TM) is the most widely deployed carrier-grade IP video service monitoring solution. In the traditional telco and IPTV space it dominates the industry-leading Microsoft(R) Mediaroom(R) segment of the market, and is readily integrated with any middleware ecosystem.

Company Overview:

Mariner is a leading provider of video service monitoring and management platforms for multiscreen networks. Mariner's innovative, award-winning flagship product Mariner xVu(TM) allows service providers to offer a reliable, high-quality viewing experience; rapidly isolate IPTV network issues; and cost-effectively reduce truck rolls to ensure a superior broadband and IPTV service. More information about Mariner is available at www.marinerpartners.eu.

Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/Mariner/NetworkVu.zip

Photo Caption:

Mariner NetworkVu(TM) for Multiscreen

Photo Description:

Mariner NetworkVu(TM) for Multiscreen offers customized views of service performance by categories such as neighborhood, channel, content delivery network (CDN), adaptive bitrate asset, and more. Service providers can optimize their multi-CDN load balancing strategy by seeing the customers' QoE correlate to the delivery network's QoS and to the video assets themselves.

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/Mariner/SupportVu.zip

Photo Caption:

Mariner SupportVu(TM) for Multiscreen

Photo Description:

Mariner SupportVu(TM) for Multiscreen offers a view of the subscribers' true quality of experience (QoE) and reduces the time to resolution, allowing for an understanding of how quality correlates to location, device model, device operating system, and whether service issues are experienced in the home or outside of the home.