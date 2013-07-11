Lighting Specialist Neg Earth Uses Riedel Intercoms to Assure Clear Communications in Live Entertainment Productions

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- July 11, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that London's Neg Earth, a leading independent entertainment lighting company based in the U.K., has incorporated Riedel intercom gear into its rental and service stock to ensure clear, flexible communications in demanding live environments.

"After first laying my ears on the Riedel comms at the iTunes festival last year, I knew instantly that this was the future," said Oli Metcalfe, lighting director for the Muse 2013 world tour. "This is the first comms system I have ever used that has no buzz and no hum, and it also has the clearest vocal audio quality I have ever experienced. The live-events sector needs reliable and, more important, clean communications in loud and challenging 'gig' scenarios. For me, Riedel will be the only choice from now on."

Neg Earth provides lighting for artists including Muse, Iron Maiden, George Michael, The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, and Leonard Cohen, as well as for the theatrical productions "Cirque du Soleil," "Jesus Christ Superstar," and "We Will Rock You." Neg Earth also handles lighting for festivals such as Glastonbury and V Festival, sporting events including the Commonwealth Games, and corporate conferences for companies such as London Fashion Week and HondaJet.

Riedel's Performer digital partyline intercom system features two CR-4 four-channel master stations, which can support up to 32 devices including beltpacks, split boxes, and call light indicators, with the integrated power supply. The stations' clear user interface offers users performance and flexibility, and color-illuminated buttons enhance their utility in live-entertainment environments. A remote mic-kill function allows the user to silence any open microphone on the intercom channels.

The ergonomically shaped Performer C3 digital two-channel beltpack offers all the standard features of conventional analog partyline systems, and also provides high-quality digital audio, DSP signal processing to assure perfect side tone-nulling, excellent intelligibility in applications with very high ambient noise levels, and support of daisy-chaining. The Neg Earth lighting specialists use a combination of 30-centimeter electret microphones and Riedel's ultrarobust MAX headset for maximum intelligibility in high-noise environments, and have recently added 16 C-2 beltpacks and MAX headsets to their inventory, all of which are currently being used on the Leonard Cohen tour.

"Being a company that needs to be ahead of the curve, Neg Earth instantly saw the quality of the Riedel comms," added Metcalfe. "I didn't have to shout too loud to make the company jump on board with an initial investment. I look forward to others using this system and spreading the word."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Neg Earth

Based in London and established in 1983, Neg Earth is one of the leading independent entertainment lighting and rigging companies in the world. The company's aim is to deliver a premium level of support and a one-stop lighting service through the provision of skills and advice in project management, design, fabrication, and maintenance. Together with the supply of crew for theatrical productions, music festivals, concerts, music tours, corporate events, large-scale ceremonies, and sporting events, Neg Earth now has more than 3,000 lighting fixtures out on various high-profile projects around the world. Neg Earth's highly skilled technical employees work closely with many world-class lighting designers, encouraging a focus on continuous design improvements and innovation. For more information, go to www.negearth.co.uk.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Photo Caption: Performer C3 Belt Pack