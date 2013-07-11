Prism Sound’s Audio Design Workshop LIVE Travels To Helsinki

High profile guest speakers from Texas Instruments and Klippel are joining the next Prism Sound/Oxford Digital Audio Design Workshop LIVE, which takes place in Helsinki on August 21st, 2013. In an industry first, this groundbreaking event will be webcast live from the 51st AES Convention to audiences around the world.

The registration page for the live webcast can be found here:

http://audiodesignworkshoplivehelsinki-SS.eventbrite.com

The event, which is held in conjunction with the Audio Engineering Society (AES), is open to all engineers, engineering managers, students and academics involved in audio engineering. It will feature seminar sessions and workshops hosted by some of the most experienced engineers in the audio industry who will share their knowledge and practical expertise in active loudspeaker design, providing the audience with an opportunity to learn from their many decades of collective experience.

“The seminar sessions will cover aspects of analogue and digital audio system design and optimization, with a major emphasis on real-world, practical problem solving,” says Simon Woollard, Test & Measurement Product Specialist at Prism Sound. “Our audience will have plenty of opportunity for hands-on experimentation, and for networking with the presenters and other participants. This is a fantastic chance for everyone involved in audio engineering to learn the tricks of the trade from luminaries within the audio industry.”

Prism Sound and Oxford Digital, who have joined forces to organise the Audio Design Workshop LIVE series, have extensive experience in the field of audio engineering.

Prism Sound has been developing audio measurement solutions for over 25 years and has pioneered many major innovations in this field. The company offers high quality audio analyzers that are suited to a wide range of test and manufacturing environments.

Oxford Digital specialises in digital audio signal processing for mobile and consumer equipment. Its products include an extremely compact audio DSP core with a rapid programming and development environment and Sonic Tuning Tools that allow rapid optimisation of the sound reproduced by compact loudspeaker systems. The complete toolset is targeted at reducing time-to-market and lowering software maintenance costs.

Audio Design Workshop LIVE will feature seminar sessions and Q&A opportunities where delegates will have the chance to ask the panellists for answers and advice.

Places for Audio Design Workshop LIVE are limited and anyone wishing to take part is encouraged to register now.

