Triveni Digital to Present Audio Loudness Monitoring Strategies at SMPTE13 in Australia

PRINCETON, N.J. -- July 9, 2013 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing, will be a speaker at the SMPTE13 conference in Sydney, Australia. Bachofen will present on "DTV Monitoring: Effective Strategies for Resolving Audio Loudness Issues," at 2 p.m. on July 23. The presentation will address the specific challenges broadcasters face in monitoring and analyzing the audio loudness of their DTV streams.

"As more and more broadcasters offer an increasing number of services on multiple platforms, delivering a consistent audio experience is extremely challenging," said Bachofen. "My presentation provides attendees with proven, successful strategies for eliminating chronic and network-wide issues that impact audio levels, to ensure they're capable of delivering a higher quality of service to viewers."

The presentation will include a detailed overview for performing instant spot checks of the network, setting loudness thresholds to trigger alerts, reviewing audio graphs and video thumbnails, and more. Bachofen will also address the specific challenges that broadcasters face in monitoring and analyzing audio loudness according to region-specific industry requirements, such as compliance with the U.S. Commercial Audio Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act or Europe's EBU R128, and provide best-practice strategies for addressing these issues.

Head of Triveni Digital's sales and marketing group, Bachofen has more than 20 years of experience in voice and multimedia over IP, telecommunications, and the semiconductor business. His professional career includes senior technical and marketing roles at Conexant Systems, Siemens, and Accelerated Networks. Bachofen holds an executive Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in telecommunication technologies.

At SMPTE13, Triveni Digital will demonstrate a range of products and service solutions at the Gencom stand H09, including loudness control monitors and the company's new StreamScope(R) Portal. More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

