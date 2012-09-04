Thomson Video Networks and VisualOn(R) Partner to Provide MPEG-DASH Delivery to Connected Devices

The Latest Standard in High-Quality, Cross-Platform Media Delivery Will be Demonstrated at IBC2012

RENNES, France -- Sept. 3, 2012 -- Thomson Video Networks and VisualOn(R), a multimedia software company, have partnered to implement and support the latest industry standard in high-quality streaming media capabilities: MPEG Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (MPEG-DASH). Thomson's ViBE(TM) VS7000 multi-screen video platform now delivers MPEG-DASH streams to devices using OnStream(TM) MediaPlayer+, VisualOn's multi-media player that enables high-quality, cross-platform, audio and video playback on any device.

MPEG-DASH is a new standard for streaming media over the Internet and has been incorporated into version 1.5 of the Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV (HbbTV) initiative. HbbTV aims to bring about the harmonization of the delivery of both broadcast and broadband services to the viewer through connected TVs and set-top boxes.

"We are committed to delivering today's most sophisticated streaming technology, and the use of MPEG-DASH is an emerging trend that provides our customers with the highest possible video quality and playback across all types of connected devices," said Yang Cai, CEO of VisualOn Inc. "Our integrated solution with Thomson Video Networks puts Web TV and over-the-top services at the forefront of the industry."

"The ViBE VS7000 is an incredibly versatile powerhouse for convergent media operators," said Eric Gallier, vice president of marketing at Thomson Video Networks. "Versatility is a key requirement in the rapidly evolving WebTV/OTT arena, and integrating with VisualOn's OnStream MediaPlayer+ allows us to scale across connected devices to deliver high-quality content while using MPEG-DASH streaming."

Combining functionality that would otherwise require parallel infrastructures for file-based and live encoding for multi-format output, the ViBE VS7000 video system integrates easily with external platforms through its built-in SOAP/Web services. Best-in-class video quality and highly efficient bandwidth optimization allied to the unit's compact, high-density packaging make the ViBE VS7000 a cost-effective item in both capital and operational budgets.

###

About VisualOn

VisualOn Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based multi-media software company that enables rich entertainment experiences across smartphones, tablets, laptops, connected TVs, and other mobile and convergent devices. VisualOn's unique patent-pending technology is designed to be platform-agnostic for ease of integration, with optimized quality and performance, and minimal power consumption. Integration of digital rights management (DRM) is secure and efficient. VisualOn supports streaming, VOD, mobile TV, and other multi-media applications with quality levels rivaling hardware-based solutions. For more information, please visit www.visualon.com

About Thomson Video Networks

From the very onset of digital TV broadcasting, the Thomson name has been synonymous with supplying expertise, quality, and reliability to the world's leading broadcasters. Since delivering the world's first large-scale direct-to-home satellite system, Thomson Video Networks has been a global leader in compression systems for satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, mobile TV, and Web streaming. The company helps its customers deliver superior quality video to anything from small handheld devices to large 3D HD screens, with the lowest bandwidth to ensure a profitable business model. A trusted supplier to more than 20 percent of the active channels deployed worldwide, with a global support presence and a reputation for delivering quality at every stage, Thomson Video Networks offers the experience and range of products to meet every need, from hybrid multi-format compression systems to contribution links for content exchange networks.

Information about products from Thomson Video Networks is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ViBEVS7000MultiscreenVS.zip

Photo Caption: Thomson Video Networks ViBE(TM) VS7000 Multi-Screen Video System