Blackmagic Design Announces a Major New Update for ATEM Production Switchers

Blackmagic Design today announced ATEM 4.1 software update which lets customers save and restore full or partial switcher states on all ATEM Production Switchers, plus adds 1080p 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 50, 59.94 frame rates for the ATEM Production Studio 4K model.

The new progressive frame rates allow customers to work in 1080p 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 50, 59.94 progressive video formats, which means ATEM Production Studio 4K now connects to an even wider range of HD devices including low cost consumer HDMI and professional SDI cameras, routers, media playout servers and more!

This new ATEM 4.1 software update also allows all ATEM customers to save and restore switcher states on any ATEM Production Switcher! With powerful macro like control, save and restore can be used in three ways. Save and restore the entire switcher state, save only a piece to restore, or load just a piece of an entire saved state. For example, you can recall a complicated chromakey setup without affecting the rest of the switcher state during a live production!

Now customers can simply save to a laptop, hard disk or USB and plug in to load saved states at the next session using any ATEM production switcher, in any location! Each new saved state is conveniently saved to the folder as a new file with time and date stamp, which means that customers can confidently save multiple states throughout a broadcast without worrying about accidentally saving over the top of another. With all the saved versions in one folder, it’s easy to go backwards and forwards in time restoring favorite settings instantly!

“It’s incredibly exciting to be able to give our customers powerful macro like control of their ATEM switchers! Now they can save entire switcher states or just part of a switcher state for keyers, audio mixer and even SuperSource on the ATEM 2 M/E to XML files. Customers can save as many settings files as they like and recall them as they want, just like macros.” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design.