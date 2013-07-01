NETIA Celebrates 20 Years in Broadcast Industry

CLARET, France -- July 1, 2013 -- Having developed and refined an acclaimed product portfolio over the past two decades, NETIA celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. Founded in July 1993 in Claret by Christophe Carniel and Pierre Keiflin, both engineers from L'École des Mines d'Alès, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of software-based solutions for media asset management and delivery of audiovisual content.

"From its humble beginnings 20 years ago, NETIA has evolved into a strong company and a leader within a competitive and rapidly evolving marketplace," said Philippe Fort, CEO at NETIA. "Through the years, our agility, our unparalleled research and development department, and our willingness to meet the specific needs of our customers have made NETIA a success in delivering valuable, forward-looking solutions for smart, cost-effective media production, management, and content delivery for radio and TV broadcasters throughout the world."

NETIA launched its first product range, "News-Assist," in 1995 to enable audio storage, editing, and mixing. Its second product, "Video-Assist," enabled France-based Euronews to deliver its broadcast programming in the language appropriate to each of its target regions. Over the subsequent years, NETIA worked with key partners in the broadcast space -- such as France Telecom, Sony, and EVS -- to design and deliver solutions, including the U-Share product, that facilitate more efficient handling of digital A/V content and its metadata.

In 1999, following the acquisition of Audio Follow and its music planning and broadcast production technology, NETIA introduced the first version of its acclaimed Radio-Assist solution, which today is deployed in more than 40 countries. In 2000, the company enhanced its Radio-Assist solution and secured major contracts with international radio and television broadcasters. Broadcasters from the United States, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia continued to invest in NETIA solutions in the next few years.

With the 2005 acquisition of Manreo, NETIA completed its range of video solutions and laid the foundation for the NETIA Media Asset Management solution and then the NETIA CMS (content management system), announced in 2010. NETIA itself became part of the GlobeCast family in 2008. Through the work of its 60 employees, distributed across 40 countries, NETIA today is a global company providing sophisticated, intuitive solutions to some of the media industry's largest players.

