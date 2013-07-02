Canon 70D digital camera announced and now available for pre-order at Adorama

The new flagship APS-C sensor camera promises camcorder-like video focusing and

New York, NY – July 2, 2013 – Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, now has available for pre-order the newly announced Canon 70D. Positioned between the Canon EOS 7D and Canon 60D, the Canon EOS 70D introduces a handful of key new features that promise improved video quality, faster and more decisive autofocus, built-in Wi-Fi and higher resolution.



The big technology advancement for the Canon EOS 70D is its sensor-based autofocus. Called Dual Pixel CMOS AF, this technology was made possible by reworking the design of the sensor. Instead of offering one photodiode per pixel, the 70D’s sensor has assigned two photodiodes per pixel. This allows the camera to simultaneously capture light and perform phase-difference detection autofocus. What this means to the average user is that the camera will focus faster and more accurately, and the autofocus operate smoothly and accurately while shooting videos in Live View. In shooting still images, users will be able to take full advantage of the 70D’s 3-inch, high resolution Vari-angle Touch Screen Clear View LCD monitor, 19-point all cross-type AF system and 7 frame per second continuous shooting rate to get crystal clear images from the action in any scene.



The Canon EOS 70D camera’s 20.2 megapixel CMOS sensor, the highest-resolution APS-C sensor to date, records 5472 x 3648 pixels and offers 14-bit signal processing for improved tonal gradation. The new DIGIC 5+ Image Processor will yield improved data processing speeds, greater noise reduction and real-time compensation for chromatic aberration. The Canon 70D will also record up to 16,384 colors per channel thanks to its 14-bit analog-to-digital conversion, and the camera has a wide ISO range of 100-12800, expandable to 25,600 in H mode; users will note improved noise reduction and better performance in low-light shooting.



In addition to the new Live View autofocus system, a second big new technology for Canon’s APS sensor lineup is the addition of built-in wireless technology. The camera’s exposure settings, focus, and shutter can be operated wirelessly using an iOS or Android smartphone with the free Canon EOS Remote app. Users can shoot remotely from a distance, even in Live View mode, and remotely review images stored on the EOS 70D from their smart phone or tablet. Still images can be transferred between two wireless-enabled Canon cameras over a Local Area Network (LAN) and can be uploaded via Canon iMage Gateway and printed directly from a wireless PictBridge printer without the need for a PC.



The Canon EOS 70D offers a wide range of shooting modes and effects, including High Dynamic Range that covers a range of plus- and minus- 3 stops, multiple exposure mode up to 9 images in RAW and JPEG, a handheld night scene mode that combines four shots at fast shutter speed to reduce camera shake, HDR backlight mode and seven creative filters: Grainy Black and White, Soft Focus, Fisheye Effect, Toy Camera Effect, Miniature Effect, Art Bold Effect and Water Painting Effect. Each of these effects can be applied at three levels of opacity. Other effects include multi-shot noise reduction: the camera captures four images in quick succession, merges and aligns them to reduce noise. A lens aberration correction tool corrects for vignetting and color fringing. The camera has an on-board help mode called Feature Guide, which briefly describes each mode. It is compatible with the optional Canon GP-E2 GPS receiver.



To learn more about the Canon 70D, visit the Adorama Learning Center for a complete review and free photography instruction resources.



