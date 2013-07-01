Apantac Partners with Digital Broadcast Solutions to Expand Support in the Middle East

Apantac, provider of multiviewers and signal processing & extension solutions has teamed up with Digital Broadcast Solutions to extend its products and services to a wider customer base in the Middle East.



Through this agreement, Apantac will strengthen it’s presence in the Middle East and position themselves as a provider of a wide range of image and signal processing solutions to broadcast customers and dealers in the region. By partnering with Digital Broadcast Solutions, Apantac is well positioned to support existing and future broadcaster customers and its dealer network with technical expertise and pre-sales support.



“Our strategic partnership with Digital broadcast Solutions enables us to extend our solutions and support to a wider customer and partner base across the Middle East region,” comments Michel Rudelle, EMEA Regional Manager with Apantac. “We have trained our partners at DBS in the full range of Apantac equipment, and we look forward to a fruitful relationship as we expand our market share in the Middle East.”



“The Apantac team has engineered a feature-rich line of Multiviewer and signal processing solutions that are an ideal fit with our existing portfolio,” comments Amir Magham, General Manager of Digital Broadcast Solutions. “The team is always responsive and supportive, and both of our teams believe in delivering complete customer satisfaction in terms of products and services. Together we will be able to better serve the needs of broadcasters in the region.”



For more information, please contact Mr. Michel Rudelle at Apantac: michel.rudelle@apantac.com or Mr. Rolly Guiruela at Digital Broadcast Solutions: rolly@dbsuae.com



About Apantac LLC

Apantac LLC (www.apantac.com) is a leading designer and developer of high quality, cost effective image and multiviewers, video walls, and signal processing equipment. The Apantac product line has been specifically designed to provide users with a flexible and innovative technology solution for signal extension and processing.



The Apantac product line includes; Multiviewers, video walls, extenders, switches, splitters, matrices, fiber optic extenders, HDBase-T solutions, scalers, RS232 converters and accessories as well as compact DA’s, converters and embedders. These products are sold globally through direct selling channels, a growing network of dealers, system integrators, OEM’s and various other partners.



Apantac was founded in 2008 and is a privately held company with its headquarters located in Portland, Oregon, USA.



About Digital Broadcast Solutions

Digital Broadcast Solutions provides technology solutions and services to various sized organizations, from large corporations to small & medium companies & business houses. DBS offers a wide range of hardware & software solutions including: connectivity, storage, clustering SAN, NAS, servers, network management, mail security, LAN/WAN integration as well as wireless solutions. More information at: http://www.dbsuae.com