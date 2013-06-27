RT Builds 24-Hour News Studio Complex on Riedel MediorNet and Intercom Solutions

MOSCOW -- June 27, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that the Russia Today (RT) television network has installed an extensive and comprehensive real-time signal transport and communications network from Riedel within its Moscow studios. The award-winning news network broadcasts 24/7 in English, Arabic, and Spanish to bring a fresh perspective on global affairs to 630 million people in more than 100 countries worldwide. Its deployment of Riedel Artist Intercom and MediorNet fiber networks -- supplied by large-scale systems integrator OKNO-TV -- is among the largest in the world.

"We chose to build our communications infrastructure on Riedel solutions because they integrate seamlessly to provide our studios with an unparalleled combination of reliability, scalability, and signal quality," said Andrey Bukashkin, chief director at RT. "All signals are available at any point on the network, and we can easily expand this network as our operations and facilities continue to grow."

The Riedel installation at the new RT facility features the Artist digital matrix intercom system and the Performer digital partyline system, as well as Riedel's MediorNet Compact real-time fiber-based network for the transport of video, audio, data, and communications between several buildings that make up the studio complex.

The RT machine room is equipped with 26 MediorNet Compact frames, eight Artist 128-port frames, and one Artist 64-port frame. The machine room systems connect with six studios, each outfitted with three MediorNet Compact frames; two master control rooms, each with one MediorNet Compact frame; the facility's translation and Internet rooms, each with two MediorNet Compact frames; and the multiformat and Avid rooms, each with one MediorNet frame.

The MediorNet frames provide the backbone for transporting all of the broadcast signals on just two single-mode fiber links, drastically simplifying the cabling requirements and reducing the costs of installation and maintenance relative to a copper-based system. This signal backbone supports the bidirectional transport of multiple HD-SDI feeds, reference video (sync), audio (analog, AES, MADI), and timecode, as well as all intercom signals, including those for panels and beltpacks from the machine room to each production area.

"The Artist digital matrix intercom sets a high standard for flexibility and audio quality, and our MediorNet Compact real-time network offers the capability and versatility necessary to streamline even the most complex infrastructures," said Alla Matveenko, general manager Russia at Riedel Communications. "Together, these systems provide RT with a reliable and straightforward communications and signal transport solution that meets the exacting demands of the 24-hour news environment today and in the future."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About RT

RT is a global international news network that broadcasts 24/7 in English, Arabic, and Spanish from its studios in Moscow and Washington, DC, and is available to 630 million viewers worldwide. RT is the first TV news channel in history to cross the billion-views mark on YouTube. RT is the winner of the Monte Carlo TV Festival Awards for best 24-hr broadcast, and the only Russian TV channel to garner two nominations for the prestigious International Emmy Award in the News category.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

