New Orad iFind MAM Solution Expands Graphics, Audio and Production Workflow Design Capabilities

Amsterdam, The Netherlands — September 4, 2012 — Orad will unveil the latest version of its iFind MAM solution at IBC 2012 (stand 7.B27). The newly enhanced iFind media asset management solution offers key advancements in three core areas: production workflow design, graphics management and audio waveform analysis.



Fully integrated within iFind, the new production workflow design capabilities let broadcast administrators implement dynamic production workflows with greater ease. The elegant graphical user interface offers an intuitive workflow design tool with drag and drop functions, enabling users to visually draw out new production processes or alter existing workflows. Visualizing the workflow allows broadcasters to more effectively cope with planned or sudden changes in the volume of media processed. Once the changes have been made, the workflow processes can be tracked and monitored by the system administrator.



The new iFind graphics and image media management functions let users search for graphics stored on Maestro, Orad’s enterprise graphic solution. Users can browse image thumbnails with metadata displayed clearly alongside the image – file type, size, resolution, editor name, creation and expiry dates.



These two exciting developments are supported by a third new feature – the ability to intelligently interrogate audio as it is ingested to the production workflow. The new capability lets administrators set up audio alerts to flag certain words. iFind continuously scans the relevant video “listening” and automatically notifies editorial staff when the word or words are detected. This proactive search lets bulletin editors and journalists working on a story effectively mine the huge volume of material acquired in a typical ingest area without having to review it all as it comes in. iFind audio management increases the chances of finding appropriate material by searching for names, places and subjects faster than real time, across thousands of hours of ingested material held in a production workflow.



The latest features are fully integrated with the core media management functions provided by the iFind web client. Users can search assets across multiple broadcast and IT storage devices, archive and restore from archive control, media acquisition, metadata creation and management; browse proxy generation and viewing, and export EDLs.



