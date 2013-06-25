NUGEN Audio Upgrades Its Loudness Plug-Ins to Support AAX 64-Bit, Avid Pro Tools 11

Upgrade Helps Customers Keep Pace With Industry Developments and Ensures Future Compatibility

LEEDS, U.K. -- June 25, 2013 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, has upgraded its line of audio-metering plug-ins to support the Avid(R) AAX 64-bit format for both PC and Mac(R). The upgrade makes NUGEN Audio's plug-ins among the first in the industry to be compatible with Avid Pro Tools(R) 11, the latest version of Avid's popular digital audio workstation (DAW).

"At its core, AAX has been designed for evolution and expansion. AAX has since become the standard for many of our customers who put Avid's editing software at the center of their operations," said Jon Schorah, creative director of NUGEN Audio. "By supporting Avid as it moves to a new generation of DAWs, we're also future-proofing our products for our customers."

NUGEN Audio has upgraded its VisLM visual loudness monitoring tool, the LM-Correct loudness analysis and correction tool, and their True-Peak limiter, ISL. The upgrade is available now and is free for all current users.

More information about NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio creates innovative, intuitive professional audio tools for high-end music producers, post-production engineers, and broadcasters. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver better quality, save time, and reduce costs. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, music, and audio production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

